Business News | Indian Restaurant Congress Goes Global with Landmark London Edition During India Week 2026

BusinessWire India

London [UK], May 25: The global Indian restaurant industry will converge in London on May 28, 2026, as the Indian Restaurant Congress & Awards makes its international debut at the iconic Royal Lancaster London during India Week 2026.

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Organized by Scale Media International Ltd (UK), in association with Franchise India and Entrepreneur Asia Pacific, and powered by Restaurant India, the platform marks the global expansion of one of the hospitality sector's most influential business ecosystems.

The launch comes at a defining moment for Indian cuisine globally. The UK today is home to more than 12,000 Indian restaurants, contributing an estimated £4-5 billion annually to the economy while supporting over 100,000 jobs across the hospitality sector. Over the years, Indian cuisine has evolved far beyond the traditional curry house model into a globally respected category spanning Michelin-starred dining, premium casual concepts, chef-led brands, experiential hospitality, and scalable international restaurant businesses.

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Globally, Indian gastronomy is witnessing unprecedented momentum driven by diaspora demand, rising international tourism, premiumisation, digital food ecosystems, and cross-border franchising opportunities. From London, Dubai, and Singapore to Toronto, New York, and Sydney, Indian restaurant brands are increasingly emerging as influential global hospitality businesses attracting investors, consumers, and media attention worldwide.

The London edition marks the beginning of a larger international vision by Scale Media International Ltd, Franchise India, Entrepreneur APAC, and Restaurant India to build a global platform connecting the Indian restaurant and hospitality ecosystem across major international business and culinary hubs worldwide. Following London, the initiative plans to expand into other key global markets and international food capitals over the coming years.

For over 15 years, Restaurant India has served as a leading business intelligence and networking platform for the foodservice and hospitality industry, connecting restaurateurs, investors, chefs, hospitality leaders, and emerging brands across India's rapidly evolving restaurant ecosystem. The London edition now extends that legacy onto the international stage.

The Indian Restaurant Congress & Awards London 2026 will bring together Michelin-starred chefs, global restaurateurs, hospitality innovators, investors, foodservice brands, and industry decision-makers to discuss the future of restaurants, global expansion, technology, consumer trends, and the rise of Indian gastronomy as a worldwide business category.

An Elite Global Speaker Lineup

The inaugural London edition features an influential lineup of culinary leaders and hospitality pioneers, including:

- Atul Kochhar -- Two-Time Michelin-Starred Chef & Restaurateur- Vivek Singh -- CEO & Executive Chef, Cinnamon Collection- Cyrus Todiwala OBE, DL -- Chef & Restaurateur, Cafe Spice Namaste- Romy Gill MBE -- Chef, Restaurateur & Author- Sameer Taneja -- Executive Chef, Benares London- Sanjay Anand MBE -- Chairman & Founder, Madhu's- Anjan Chatterjee -- Founder, Speciality Restaurants- Kate Alexander -- Head of Food & Commercial Channels, Nestle Professional UK & Irelandalongside leading chefs, operators, hospitality executives, investors, and global food entrepreneurs from the UK, India, and international markets.

Strategic Conversations Shaping the Future of Hospitality

The Congress will feature high-impact leadership sessions focused on:

- Global expansion and restaurant franchising- Premiumisation of Indian cuisine- AI and technology in hospitality- Experiential dining and evolving consumer behavior- Investment opportunities in foodservice- Sustainability and future-ready restaurant operations- Scaling Indian brands internationallyA major highlight of the evening will be the international unveiling of the Entrepreneur Restaurateur Magazine -- a premium global publication spotlighting the entrepreneurs, chefs, brands, and business models redefining the future of Indian hospitality worldwide.

The evening will culminate with the prestigious Indian Restaurant Awards 2026, regarded among the industry's most respected recognitions for excellence in hospitality, culinary innovation, and restaurant leadership. The awards process is independently tabulated by Ernst & Young (EY).

Strategic Industry Partnerships

The global edition is supported by leading industry partners, including Cobra Beer as Official Beer Partner, Heer as Session Partner, and PR UK as Official PR Partner, strengthening the platform's international business and media outreach.

"This global edition represents more than an event -- it marks the international rise of Indian gastronomy as a serious business and cultural force," said Sachin Marya, Editorial Director, Restaurant India. "London is the perfect starting point for building a global platform that connects chefs, restaurant brands, investors, and hospitality leaders shaping the future of the industry worldwide."

Co-located with India Week 2026, the Congress will serve as a key hospitality and business gathering within the broader UK-India dialogue around trade, entrepreneurship, culture, and innovation.

Event Details

Date: May 28, 2026Venue: Royal Lancaster London, Lancaster Terrace, London W2 2TYTime: 6:00 PM - 10:30 PM BSTWebsite: www.restaurantindia.in/global/

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