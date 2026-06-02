Business News | Indian Students From Galgotias University Win Global Recognition at Hong Kong's EDVentures 2026, Competing Against 19 Teams From 10 Countries

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Hong Kong / Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 2: Students from Galgotias University earned the top spot at EDVentures 2026, a global innovation and entrepreneurship competition hosted by The Education University of Hong Kong, where young innovators from universities across the world presented solutions aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

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Competing against 19 teams from 10 countries, two student teams from Galgotias University represented India at the international platform and secured recognition for their innovation-led solutions focused on accessibility and immersive learning.

Only a small percentage of visually impaired students, especially in the Global South, currently have access to inclusive and interactive STEM learning tools, creating a significant accessibility gap in coding and technology education. To address this challenge, the team developed an inclusive learning solution that uses buttons, sensors, and audio feedback to help visually impaired learners understand foundational coding concepts through touch and sensory interaction. The project aims to make coding education more accessible, engaging, and experiential for learners with visual disabilities, contributing towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4 focused on quality and inclusive education.

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Project TACTO was represented by Gaurang Pant, third-year BTech Computer Science and Engineering student, Class of 2027; Shristi Mandoliya, second-year BTech Computer Science and Engineering with Data Science student, Class of 2028; and Kavya Singh, third-year BBA Financial Investment Analysis student, Class of 2026.

Another student startup, Tekurious Pvt Ltd, was also selected among the global finalists at the competition. The startup presented a virtual reality-based immersive learning platform designed to create more engaging and interactive educational experiences for learners.

Speaking about the achievement, the Founders of Project TACTO said, "Competing with teams from across the world and seeing our idea receive global recognition was an unforgettable experience. We wanted to build something that could make learning more inclusive and accessible for visually impaired learners, and this recognition has strengthened our belief that technology can become a powerful tool for meaningful social impact."

Mr. Rachit Mathur, entrepreneur and mentor to Project TACTO, said, "What started as mentorship eventually felt like working alongside co-founders. We had debates, disagreements, and long discussions around the business model, pitching, and strategy, but the team's hard work and belief in their idea stood out throughout the journey. The credit truly goes to them for building a powerful and meaningful innovation.

Over the past six months, we worked on refining their pitch, GTM strategy, founder mindset, and preparation for investor questions. Having spent over 15 years in the startup ecosystem, I tried to bring my experience into the process. When the results were announced, it felt deeply personal and emotional. The fact that Galgotias University fully sponsored the teams' participation and international travel to Hong Kong also reflects the kind of strong support system and startup culture being built under the leadership of Dr. Dhruv Galgotia.

Universities and institutions participating in EDVentures 2026 included The Education University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong; Nanyang Technological University, Singapore; National Institute of Education, Singapore; King Saud University, Saudi Arabia; East China Normal University, China; Universitas Indonesia, Indonesia; Ajman University, United Arab Emirates; Beijing Normal University, China; The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong; and Mahidol University, Thailand.

Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, Chief Executive Officer, Galgotias University, said, "Our students have made India proud by representing the country on a global platform. Their innovation addresses the challenge of inclusive education for visually impaired learners. Young people today are building solutions that require technology, empathy, and interdisciplinary thinking to come together. It is extremely encouraging to see our students competing confidently alongside leading international universities and receiving recognition for ideas that are socially meaningful and innovation driven. We are continuously strengthening an ecosystem that gives students access to technology, mentorship, global exposure, startup support, and opportunities to translate ideas into real-world impact."

Galgotias University focuses on building a strong culture of innovation, research, global exposure, and problem-solving through interdisciplinary learning, industry engagement, startup incubation, and technology-driven academic initiatives.

About Galgotias University

Galgotias University is one of India's leading multidisciplinary universities recognised for academic excellence, research, innovation, global collaborations, and industry aligned education. With a vibrant student community of over 50,000 learners and a global alumni network of more than 100,000 graduates, the University has built a rapidly growing ecosystem focused on technology, entrepreneurship, interdisciplinary learning, and real-world impact.

In the QS World University Rankings 2026 by Quacquarelli Symonds, Galgotias University was placed in the 1201-1400 global band and ranked 15th among private universities and 43rd among all universities in India. In the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026, the University was placed in the 1201-1500 global band and ranked 27th among private universities and 65th among all universities in India. The University is also accredited with NAAC A+, one of India's highest institutional quality ratings.

Galgotias University offers programmes across engineering, artificial intelligence, computer science, semiconductors, business, law, media, design, health sciences, hospitality, liberal education, and emerging interdisciplinary domains. In 2026, students secured more than 5,100 job offers from over 1,250 recruiters. The University has built strong industry and innovation partnerships with organisations including Apple, Infosys, Intel, Cisco, Tata Technologies, L&T EduTech, Capgemini, and Salesforce, while continuing to strengthen its global academic engagement and startup ecosystem.

To know more, visit: www.galgotiasuniversity.edu.in

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