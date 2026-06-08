Business News | Indian Students Returning Home See 8.4x Income Growth as India Hits Record $135 Billion in Remittances: MPOWER Financing 2026 Social Impact Report

VMPL

New Delhi/Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 8: MPOWER Financing, the leading provider of no-cosigner education loans for international students, released its 2026 Social Impact Report, a twelve-year data study covering 25,000+ students from 183 countries. For Indian students and families, the data tells a compelling story: Indian graduates who return home see their income grow 8.4 times, while India as a nation recorded a record $135 billion in remittances in FY2025, up 14% year on year, partly fuelled by students who studied abroad.

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India remains the largest source of international graduate students in the United States, with enrollment rising 19% to nearly 200,000 students. Within this, MPOWER-supported students from India represent a high-ambition, career-driven segment largely pursuing postgraduate degrees in engineering, data science, business, and healthcare, fields that align directly with North America's critical skills shortages.

MPOWER's data puts a human face to these numbers: 77% of its graduates who are employed full-time send money home, averaging $6,000 annually. For families earning $15,000 or less per year, that single contribution represents a 40-50% increase in total household income.

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A central finding of the 2026 report is that access to financing is not a secondary concern for Indian students, it is the primary one. Across MPOWER's global borrower base, 93% said they would not have been able to study abroad without MPOWER's support, a figure that is highly relevant for Indian students, who face significant collateral and cosigner barriers in accessing international credit.

MPOWER's model evaluates students on future earning potential rather than family wealth, removing requirements for collateral or a cosigner. The results speak for themselves: 92% of students supported are enrolled in postgraduate programs, 57% are first-generation college students, and 76% come from households earning under $15,000 per year.

"When I co-founded MPOWER in 2014, my thesis was simple: the single biggest barrier between brilliant young people and a global education was not talent nor ambition, but capital," said Manu Smadja, Co-Founder and CEO of MPOWER Financing. "Twelve years of data later, that thesis has only solidified. When you remove financial barriers, the rest of the system bends. Universities fill seats, employers gain talent, and communities in origin countries receive vital remittances. The students themselves achieve socioeconomic mobility and they pay it forward."

MPOWER graduates who return to India still see an average income increase of 8.4x compared to pre-study earnings. Those who remain abroad send capital, share learnings, and professional networks back home. The report highlights that India's IT revolution was itself partly catalysed by this cycle of Indian professionals gaining experience in U.S. technology companies and channelling investment, expertise, and global business relationships back into the domestic economy.

"International education and mobility are not losses, but multipliers," the report states. "When empowered with opportunity, today's students become tomorrow's innovators, investors, and changemakers, uplifting not just themselves, but their families, communities, and nations."

About MPOWER FinancingMPOWER Financing, headquartered in Washington, D.C., and Bengaluru is a mission-driven fintech company and the leading provider of global education loans. Its proprietary algorithm leverages both historical and forward-looking data to finance high-potential international students without requiring collateral or a cosigner. MPOWER is dedicated to "borderless loans for borderless minds."

The full 2026 Social Impact Report is available at: www.mpowerfinancing.com/about-us/social-impact

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