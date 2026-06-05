Business News | Indian Talent Olympiad Expands to Nursery- Class 12, Felicitates 400+ Educators at Annual Teachers Ceremony

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5: Indian Talent Olympiad (ITO), one of India's most trusted and established Olympiad platforms, has announced a significant expansion of its academic program to cover students from Nursery through Class 12, while celebrating over 400 teachers and school principals at its annual Teachers Felicitation Ceremony held in November 2025. With 42,000+ partner schools and millions of student participants, ITO is positioning itself as the country's most complete school Olympiad ecosystem.

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About Indian Talent Olympiad

Indian Talent Olympiad (ITO) is one of India's largest and most trusted Olympiad organizations, partnering with 42,000+ schools to deliver structured academic assessments across 12 subjects for students from Nursery to Class 12. ITO's dual offline-online model, comprehensive study materials, student report cards, school performance analytics, and multi-tier recognition framework make it the most complete Olympiad ecosystem in the country.

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12 Subjects Across Every Academic Stream

ITO offers the broadest subject portfolio of any national Olympiad organization: Science, Mathematics, English, General Knowledge, Computer, Drawing, Essay Writing, Social Studies, Hindi, Logical Reasoning, Abacus, Astronomy & Space Science, and Commerce. The inclusion of Commerce (Class 11-12), Hindi, Drawing, and Astronomy makes ITO distinctly inclusive, covering streams and strengths that mainstream Olympiad providers consistently overlook.

Little Champs Olympiad: Competitive Learning Starts at Age 3

A key highlight of the expansion is the launch of the Little Champs Olympiad, a purpose-built program for Nursery, Junior KG, and Senior KG students (ages 3-5). Designed around age-appropriate assessments covering numbers, shapes, colours, patterns, and general awareness, Little Champs introduces structured academic engagement to children at the earliest stage of their schooling, without pressure or intimidation.

"The most important investment India can make in its future is teaching a 4-year-old how to think curiously, and a 10-year-old how to think competitively. Little Champs is where that journey begins." - Spokesperson, Indian Talent Olympiad

A Multi-Tier Awards Ecosystem: Recognizing Every Participant, Champion, and Educator ITO's recognition framework is among the most comprehensive in the country, distributing over 6,000 awards and certificates across students, schools, and educators at International, State, and District levels.

At the student level, International Awards are presented to top performers nationwide with a First Prize awarded to the top 8 students, a Second Prize for the next 10 highest-ranking students, and a Third Prize for 100 students ranked beyond second prize winners. Through the Zonal Champions Awards, ITO recognizes an even wider base of achievers: Top 1-3 Rank holders (6,000 winners) receive the Excellence Award comprising a Gold Medal, Merit Certificate, Scholarship, and cash awards at three tiers respectively; Rank 4-10 students (15,000 winners) receive a Gold Medal, Merit Certificate, and a gift coupon; and Rank 11-30 students (30,000 winners) receive a Gold Medal, Merit Certificate, and a gift coupon. Additionally, Class Toppers, the top 10% of students from each class (1st to 12th) are recognized as part of a pool of 4,00,000 achievers with Gold Medals and Certificates. Every participating student, regardless of rank, receives a Participation Certificate and a Student Report Booklet.

For schools and educators, ITO honours 1,000 Principals with the Best Principal Award, 1,000 Coordinators with the Best Coordinator Award, and 2,000 Teachers each under both the Best Teacher Award and the Inspiring Teacher Recognition, all presented with framed certificates and cash rewards where applicable. One hundred schools are further distinguished with the prestigious Golden School Trophy, awarded at International, Zonal, and District levels for sustained excellence in Olympiad participation and outcomes.

400+ Educators Honoured at November 2025 Ceremony

In November 2025, ITO hosted its largest Teachers Felicitation Ceremony to date, recognizing over 400 teachers and school principals from across India for their role in driving student achievement across all 12 Olympiad subjects. The ceremony reflects ITO's three-tier recognition model awarding students, teachers, and schools, a framework unique among Olympiad providers in India.

India's Only Dual-Mode Olympiad: Offline + Online

ITO is currently the only Olympiad platform in India offering both school-based offline exams and direct online registration for individual students on the same national framework from Little Champs in Nursery through to Class 12. This dual-mode model ensures that geography is never a barrier to competitive participation.

Registrations Open for Academic Year 2026-27

Schools and students can register at www.indiantalent.org. Both offline (school-based) and online (individual) participation modes are available across all 12 subjects for Nursery to Class 12.

Media Contact Indian Talent Olympiad

Website: www.indiantalent.org

Email: support@indiantalent.org

Phone: 1800-266-9192

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