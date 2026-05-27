Business News | Indian Travellers Turn to Offbeat Domestic Destinations Amid Global Uncertainty and Rising Travel Costs

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], May 27: As extreme summer temperatures continue to sweep across North India and international travel faces uncertainty due to geopolitical tensions and rising airfare costs, Indian travellers are increasingly choosing domestic destinations for their holidays. Tourism operators across South India, especially in Kerala and hill stations in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, are witnessing a sharp rise in bookings from domestic tourists seeking cooler climates, luxury experiences, and wellness-focused holidays.

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Destinations such as Munnar, Wayanad, and Vagamon have become highly popular this season after Kerala received early monsoon showers in mid-May, bringing temperatures down significantly compared to many parts of northern and central India.

At the same time, traditional South Indian hill stations like Ooty and Coorg are also seeing increased footfall from families and honeymooners looking for pleasant weather and nature-based experiences.

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According to Anish Kumar P.K, founder and CEO of The Travel Planners, the shift toward domestic travel has become especially visible over the last few months.

"Honeymooners are increasingly preferring high-end private pool villas in Kerala for exclusive and relaxed experiences," says Anish Kumar P.K. "Luxury private tours combining hill stations, wildlife, backwaters, and beach resorts are currently among the most sought-after holiday experiences for Indian families."

The company offers specialized honeymoon programs through Kerala Honeymoon Packages and customized family holidays through Kerala Tour Packages.

Among the most popular itineraries are private Kerala tours featuring luxury pool villas in Munnar, wildlife safaris and spice plantation experiences in Thekkady, premium houseboat stays in Alleppey, and relaxing stays at backwater resorts or beachside properties in destinations such as Kovalam and Mararikulam.

Established 26 years ago, The Travel Planners is considered one of South India's pioneering private tour operators. The company has built a strong reputation for customized travel experiences, destination weddings, wellness-focused holidays, and luxury private tours for both domestic and international travellers.

Under the leadership of Anish Kumar P.K., the company introduced innovative tourism concepts by combining leisure travel with wellness experiences and destination wedding programs for foreign nationals visiting India. His contributions to the tourism industry have earned multiple recognitions, including the Kerala Tourism Best Innovative Tourism Product Award and the Best Use of Information Technology in Tourism award for promoting Kerala tourism through digital platforms.

The Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, has also honoured him with recognition as a leading inbound tour operator in the country.

With its own fleet of transport vehicles and hospitality properties, The Travel Planners continues to attract positive reviews from travellers across platforms such as Tripadvisor and Trustpilot for its personalized services and curated travel experiences.

Contact Information

The Travel Planners36/1086, New Garden, Vallakadavu P.O, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, Indiawww.keralatourpackages.com

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