Business News | Indians Remain Third-Largest Applicants for Schengen Visas in 2025 Despite Rising Costs

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New Delhi [India], June 9: Europe wasn't exactly cheap in 2025. Airfares had gone up, hotel prices in many cities remained high, and the weakening of the rupee had made overseas holidays more expensive than they were a few years ago. Yet Indian travellers don't seem ready to put their European plans on hold. The strong demand was reflected in Schengen visa application 2025 trends, with Indians emerging as the third-largest group of applicants and submitting nearly 11.5 lakh visa applications despite rising travel costs.

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That number says a lot about how Indian travellers perceive Europe travel today. It could be a honeymoon in Italy, a family holiday through Switzerland and France or that long-awaited backpacking trip across the continent, but Europe continues to attract large numbers of visitors from India. Unsurprisingly, there has been a strong demand for Schengen visa applications, with many travellers now beginning their planning months in advance. Interest in obtaining a Schengen Visa for Indians has also increased as travellers try to secure Schengen visa appointments before peak travel season begin.

Why Europe Continues To Attract Indian Travellers

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For many Indians, Europe's biggest advantage is simple: one visa opens the door to 29 destinations.

The ability to travel across several Schengen countries without repeatedly applying for separate visas is the best part of planning a trip to Europe. A traveller can begin a trip in Paris, continue to Amsterdam, spend a few days in Switzerland, and finish in Italy under a single visa arrangement.

This convenience is one of the main reasons why Schengen short-stay visa applications continue to remain popular year after year. It also helps explain why India has retained its position as the third-largest source of Schengen visas globally.

What makes this trend more interesting is that it has continued despite rising travel costs. A few years ago, many industry observers expected demand to slow as expenses increased. Instead, travellers appear to be adapting.

The search for value is evident across every stage of the travel journey. Travel companies are seeing a growing number of Indian travellers actively searching for cheap flights to Europe and booking well in advance to secure better fares. With travel costs continuing to rise, early planning is no longer just a smart strategy, it has become an essential part of making international travel more affordable.

Planning Ahead Matters More Than Ever

While planning an international trip, it is essential to apply for a visa well in advance to avoid last minute hiccups and complications.

The Schengen visa from India wait time varies depending on the destination and the season. During peak time, it can be difficult to get an appointment, especially for the most popular countries.

A growing understanding of Europe visa requirements is also changing traveller behaviour. Applicants are becoming more meticulous about preparing bank statements, travel itineraries, and supporting documents, rather than leaving these details until the last minute.

There has also been growing discussion around the proposed Schengen visa rules 2026 and the future of travel to Europe. While travellers should continue to follow current visa requirements, one notable change is the EU's move towards digital Schengen visas, which will gradually replace traditional visa stickers. In addition, the new Entry/Exit System (EES) will use biometric data and digital records instead of manual passport stamps at many Schengen borders.

Why Some Applications Get Rejected

The most common reasons for Schengen visa rejections are incomplete documentation, lack of financial proof or unclear travel plans. This is especially important for first-time applicants applying for a Schengen tourist visa from India, as even small mistakes can sometimes result in delays or rejections.

The issue has received some policy level traction as well with the European Commission continuing to review visa procedures and application processes in member states.

Europe Is Not Just A Summer Destination

Europe is famous for its summer holidays, but demand is strong throughout the year.

Spring and fall are often the best times to visit Europe, with pleasant weather and relatively lighter crowds. Winter, meanwhile, attracts travellers looking for festive celebrations, and snow-covered landscapes.

Accommodation options have also expanded a lot through the years. When searching for the best hotels in Europe, travellers can visit Akbartravels.com to grab the best deals and discounts on Europe hotels, luxury properties and serviced apartments.

The Increasing Need For Travel Assistance

The rise in Schengen visa applications has also changed the way many Indians plan their European holidays.

Travel companies like Akbar Travels have seen this change firsthand. With over 46 years of experience in the industry, the company has been assisting travelers from first-time international tourists to seasoned travelers who visit Europe for tourism or business with a reported 99.8% visa approval rate.

A common issue while applying for a Schengen visa is the appointment availability. During busy travel periods, securing an early visa appointment can be almost as important as preparing the application itself.

Today's travellers want more than just visa support. They now prefer booking everything through one place - flights, hotels, insurance, forex assistance, and itineraries. It's easier than handling each part separately.

Similar reasons have seen an upsurge in interest in made-to-order Europe tour packages. Multi-country itineraries continue to be the most popular for families and travelers looking to see multiple destinations in one trip.

Looking Ahead

The latest figures tell an interesting story. Despite the rising costs, Europe continues to be one of the most desired destinations in the world for Indian travellers.

India is the third-largest source of Schengen visas globally suggesting demand is still strong and there is little sign that interest is going to slow down anytime soon.

As travel continues to change, one thing seems certain: being prepared is more important than ever. Knowing the documentations required, applying early, and planning ahead can really boost your travel experience. India's love for Europe is ongoing, and the increase in Schengen visa applications 2025 shows this nicely.

Frequently Asked Questions - FAQs

How to get a Schengen visa?

You can apply for a Schengen visa directly through Akbar Travels online. Get end to end assistance with the application process, documentation requirements, appointment scheduling, and submission guidance for Schengen visa applications.

What is the new rule for Schengen visa for Indians?

Certain areas of the application procedure will be improved and made simpler by the proposed new Schengen visa regulations for 2026. Until official changes are made, travelers should adhere to the present regulations.

What is the current wait time for a Schengen visa in India?

The Schengen visa from India wait time varies between 5 to 15 days depending on the country and travel season. It is usually advised to apply at least 2 to 3 months in advance.

Why are Indian travellers facing higher Schengen visa rejection despite being the 3rd largest applicant nation?

Many Schengen visa rejections are linked to incomplete documentation, insufficient financial proof, or inconsistencies in submitted information.

Which is the best agent for a Schengen visa in India?

Many travellers choose experienced travel companies such as Akbar Travels for guidance with the Schengen visa process, as well as, other aspects of Europe trip planning.

Can Indians get a Schengen visa easily?

Yes. Applicants who meet the eligibility criteria and provide complete documentation generally have a smoother Schengen visa application process.

What is a Schengen visa and how to apply from India?

A Schengen visa allows entry into participating Schengen countries (29 European countries) using a single visa. Visit Akbar Travels website to secure your Schengen visa successfully.

How much does a Schengen visa cost in India?

The Schengen Visa application fee in India starts from ₹7,199 per applicant.

What is the minimum bank balance for a Schengen visa?

There is no fixed amount across all Schengen countries. The required amount varies depending on the duration of the stay, the destination country, and whether the applicant will be staying with family, friends, or in paid accommodation.

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)