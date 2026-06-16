Business News | India's 5G Subscriptions to Cross 1.1 Billion by 2031; Mobile Data Usage to Nearly Double: Report

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): India's 5G subscriber base is expected to surpass 1.1 billion by the end of 2031, representing an 81 per cent subscription penetration rate, according to the latest Ericsson Mobility Report released on Tuesday.

The report highlights the rapid pace of 5G adoption in the country, driven by affordable 5G-enabled smartphones, expanding network coverage across nearly all districts and the continued rollout of 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) services.

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According to the report, India had 430 million 5G subscriptions at the end of 2025, accounting for 35 per cent of total mobile subscriptions. While 4G remains the dominant technology with a 46 per cent share, the report projects a sharp decline in 4G usage over the next six years.

"4G subscriptions are forecast to decline from around 570 million in 2025 to nearly 160 million by 2031 as users increasingly migrate to 5G networks," the report said.

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India is also expected to maintain its position as the world's largest consumer of mobile data per smartphone. Average monthly mobile data usage currently stands at 37 GB per smartphone and is projected to rise to 70 GB by 2031, nearly doubling over the forecast period.

Commenting on the findings, Nitin Bansal, Managing Director, Ericsson India, said India's fast-growing 5G ecosystem is reshaping the country's digital landscape.

"India's rapidly growing 5G adoption based on enhanced mobile broadband and 5G FWA is transforming consumer experiences," Bansal said.

He added that the country's "robust and secure 5G infrastructure" is enabling inclusion, governance and innovation at scale while strengthening the foundations of the Digital India programme.

Globally, 5G subscriptions crossed the three-billion mark during the first quarter of 2026, reaching 3.1 billion users. Ericsson expects this figure to more than double to 6.4 billion by the end of 2031.

Erik Ekudden, Chief Technology Officer at Ericsson and publisher of the Ericsson Mobility Report, said future connectivity demands will be shaped by the rise of artificial intelligence.

"Mobile networks are no longer only about providing best-effort connectivity; they are becoming critical, intelligent infrastructure that meets diverse application needs," Ekudden said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)