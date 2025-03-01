New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): India's coal production for the month of February reached 928.95 million tonnes (MT), reflecting a 5.73 per cent increase compared to 878.55 MT in the same period last year, the Ministry of Coal said in a release on Saturday.

As per the ministry, India's coal sector continues its strong performance with significant growth in both production and dispatch up to February 2025.

Likewise, cumulative coal dispatch has risen to 929.41 MT, marking a 5.50 per cent growth from 880.92 MT in the previous year, the ministry said.

As per the data, the coal production from captive and other entities stood at 173.58 MT up to February 2025, registering a 30.16 per cent increase from 133.36 MT in the corresponding period last year.

Similarly, coal dispatch from Captive and Other entities reached 178.02 MT up to February 2025, reflecting 31.90 per cent increase from 134.96 MT in the same period last year.

This robust performance underscores India's commitment to energy security and industrial growth, ensuring the country meets rising demand efficiently, the ministry said.

It added that the Government continues to drive infrastructure development and operational efficiencies, sustaining this positive momentum in the coming months.

As per the data released in January, the coal production reached an all-time high of 1,039.59 million tonnes (MT) (provisional) in 2024, marking a significant 7.28 per cent growth compared to the previous year's total of 969.07 MT.

Similarly, coal dispatches in 2024 also hit a record highest, with 1,012.72 MT (provisional) dispatched across the nation, surpassing the 950.39 MT recorded in 2023 by an impressive 6.56 per cent.The Coal Ministry stated that it has reported exceptional progress in coal production and dispatch for the calendar year 2024, reinforcing its dedication to achieving energy security and supporting the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India). (ANI)

