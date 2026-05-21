Business News | India's Direct Selling Industry Surpasses Rs 23,000 Crore; Direct Sellers Rise to over 93 Lakh

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 21: India's direct selling industry has continued its steady growth trajectory, achieving an all-time high turnover of ₹23,021 crore in FY 2024-25, registering a 4% year-on-year growth over ₹22,142 crore recorded in the previous fiscal year, according to the Direct Selling Industry 2025 Outlook released by the Indian Direct Selling Association (IDSA).

Also Read | It's Official! Karan Kundrra Proposes to Tejasswi Prakash on 'Desi Bling' After 4 Years of Dating; Couple's Cute Moment Goes Viral (Watch Video).

The study, conducted by IPSOS, knowledge partner to IDSA, was unveiled by Shri Praveen Khandelwal, Hon'ble Member of Parliament & Secretary General, Confederation of All Indian Traders (CAIT), during an industry event on 14 May 2026 in New Delhi, highlighting the sustained expansion and economic contribution of India's direct selling sector.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Praveen Khandelwal emphasised,"India today stands at a transformative moment in its economic journey and as the country moves towards the vision of Viksit Bharat, sectors that generate entrepreneurship, self-employment, and inclusive economic participation will play an increasingly important role".He described the direct selling industry as a powerful engine of socio-economic empowerment that is creating livelihood opportunities, expanding retail participation, and enabling individuals across diverse socio-economic backgrounds to participate in India's growth story.

Also Read | Meta, Amazon Layoffs: Why Indian H-1B Workers Have Just 60 Days To Save Their American Dream.

Shri Praveen Khandelwal also lauded the direct selling industry for creating large-scale self-employment opportunities and contributing to the government's vision of employment generation and Atmanirbhar Bharat. He emphasised the importance of maintaining high product quality standards, ethical business practices, and strong consumer protection mechanisms to ensure the sustainable growth of the sector. He further reaffirmed the government's commitment to fostering a progressive and business-friendly regulatory environment for the industry.

The report highlights that the industry has maintained a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.5% over the last six years, growing from approximately ₹16,800 crore in FY 2019-20 to ₹23,021 crore in FY 2024-25, reflecting the sector's resilience, rising consumer confidence, and expanding entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Region-wise, the Northern region emerged as the leading contributor with 27.58% share in gross sales, followed by the Western region at 25.47%, Eastern region at 22.47%, Southern region at 17.81%, and the North-Eastern region at 6.67%.

Among states, Maharashtra rtained the top position with a 15.31% contribution to gross sales, followed by West Bengal (10.88%), Uttar Pradesh (8.82%), Karnataka (6.37%), and Bihar (5.61%).

The survey further revealed that Wellness and Nutraceutical products continue to dominate the sector, accounting for nearly 60% of total sales. Cosmetics and Personal Care products contributed 26%, while Household Goods accounted for 5%. Together, these three categories represent over 91% of the industry's total sales.

A key highlight of the report is the continued rise in entrepreneurship through direct selling. The number of active direct sellers increased to 93.2 lakh, up from 88 lakh in FY 2023-24. Significantly, women now account for 48% of the direct selling workforce, compared to 44% in the previous year, underlining the sector's growing role in advancing women-led entrepreneurship and financial inclusion.

Ms. Shaila Manyam, Executive Director, WFDSA, shared a special video message at the event, highlighting the growing global impact of the direct selling industry and the importance of international collaboration.

The announcement was also made on the upcoming WFDSA World Congress in Korea, inviting CEOs and industry leaders from across the world to participate in what promises to be a significant gathering of leading global direct selling professionals and decision-makersfrom19 to 21 October 2026.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ratnesh Lal, Chairperson, IDSA, said:"The findings of the Direct Selling Industry 2025 Outlook reflect the growing strength and resilience of India's direct selling industry. Sustained growth over the years, coupled with increasing participation of women, aspiring entrepreneurs, and retail entrepreneurship opportunities, demonstrates the sector's potential as a catalyst for inclusive economic development. The industry's consistent CAGR of 6.5% over the last six years is a testimony to the positive impact of an enabling regulatory framework and rising consumer confidence in direct selling."

He added that the industry remains committed to promoting ethical business practices, consumer trust, skill development, and entrepreneurship across urban and rural India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)