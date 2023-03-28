New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): India's total exports crossed USD 750 billion with two-to-three days still left in financial 2022-23, and is the highest by the country ever.

The milestone export figures were provided by Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal today speaking at industry body Assocham's annual session.

"The naysayers have been proven wrong. I am happy to share today that India has crossed USD 750 Billion of exports. There has been growth in both goods & services exports," Goyal said at the event.

"Given the fact that the whole world is in recession, inflation is at an all-time high for most developed countries, interest rates are shooting up and there's a sense of doom & gloom in rest of the world, India's performance has filled us with pride," he added.

India is opening doors wider to international trade, Goyal said.

During April-February, India's exports figures were about USD 703 billion, data showed. During the same period of 2021-22, the export figures were USD 605.01 billion. (ANI)

