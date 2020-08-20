New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): In a major development in the education sector, India's first accredited full-fledged online school namely, 'K8 School' has been launched here on Wednesday, at a time when students are unable to visit schools due to COVID-19 crisis.

Earlier such online schools were just existing in the US and a few other countries. K8School is the first-of-its-kind in India. The school is offering Pre-Kindergarten to Grade 8 level programs and students can pursue these programs through completely online access, without going anywhere.

Also Read | Except Taj Mahal And Red Fort, All Monuments in Agra to Reopen From September 1.

Speaking on the occasion, Priyanka Sharma, Head of School remarked, "An online school is not what most people think. It is not a conventional school that offers some of the classes online. An online school is actually a complete school in itself. Students around the world have been studying in online schools for many years now and most of them actually prefer this mode of schooling over conventional schools. The world is changing very quickly now and more so post-pandemic. Searches for online schools have gone up manifold. Parents want it for their child, but don't know how and whom to approach. In fact, even the New Education Policy, 2020 is extremely focused on providing a more enhanced learning experience to all students. I am happy to introduce K8 School to all the students and parents, especially at a time when safety and health are the top-most priorities."

At K8 School, students would be able to avail many benefits besides their regular classroom studies. K8 School's website K8school.com clearly mentions that students would have the opportunity to attend different kinds of counseling and guidance courses.

Also Read | ISRO Will Not Be Privatised, Says Space Organisation’s Chief K Sivan.

When asked, how K8 School would benefit students and what kind of students should join it, Priyanka added, "We wanted to create a school that students love to attend and where parents would be happy to involve themselves too. At K8 School, we have clubbed the benefits of a conventional school and added more layers of safety, interaction and responsiveness. We have included so many activities and initiatives for the holistic development of students and we will keep adding more. There is no end to the benefits, but I want to say to each and every parent that this is their real investment for their child. This is the kind of school education that children of India need to enter the future with poise, skill and confidence. Plus it is a school for all kinds of students from Pre-K to grade 8. Even students who are part of any other conventional school must also join K8 School. It is actually a school for everyone."

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)