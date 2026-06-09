Business News | India's First Advanced Electric Vehicle Centre of Excellence by L&T EduTech Established at Galgotias University with Live EV Systems

NewsVoir

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 9: Galgotias University, in collaboration with L&T EduTech, has launched India's First Advanced EV Centre of Excellence by L&T EduTech within a university campus to provide students with immersive, industry-grade exposure to next-generation electric mobility technologies and real-world automotive systems.

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The state-of-the-art facility brings live electric vehicle technologies directly into the academic ecosystem through fully functional electric cars, electric two-wheelers, live battery packs and modules, battery management systems, EV powertrain technologies, charging infrastructure, controllers, motors, diagnostics platforms, and embedded mobility systems. Developed as an experiential learning and applied engineering environment, the Centre enables students to work directly on technologies currently shaping the future of transportation globally.

Unlike conventional engineering laboratories that primarily rely on simulation-based learning, the Advanced EV Centre of Excellence allows students to engage hands-on with actual electric mobility platforms and industrial-grade components used across the EV ecosystem. Students will gain practical exposure to EV architecture, battery technologies, charging systems, diagnostics, thermal management, embedded systems, drivetrain integration, power electronics, vehicle communication systems, and sustainable mobility engineering.

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The collaboration with L&T EduTech integrates industry-aligned curriculum, experiential learning modules, specialised technical training, and application-oriented learning frameworks into the academic environment. The initiative is aimed at strengthening industry readiness and creating a future-ready talent pipeline for India's rapidly expanding electric mobility and clean transportation sector.

Dr Dhruv Galgotia, Chief Executive Officer, Galgotias University, said, "The future of engineering education will be shaped by how closely universities integrate learning with real industry systems and emerging technologies. The Advanced EV Centre of Excellence developed with L&T EduTech gives students direct exposure to live electric mobility platforms, battery technologies, diagnostics, and industry-grade infrastructure that are defining the future of transportation globally. As India rapidly expands its electric mobility ecosystem, universities must move beyond conventional classroom models and create immersive, application-oriented environments that prepare students for high-impact innovation, research, and industry leadership."

The collaboration further builds on the growing partnership between Galgotias University and L&T EduTech. Earlier this year, L&T EduTech recognised Galgotias University as a Blue Chip Partner during L&T EduTech NEXUS 2026, acknowledging the University's strong industry engagement, technology-led learning ecosystem, and continued focus on future-ready engineering education and innovation-driven academic collaboration.

The facility strengthens the growing momentum around electric mobility, sustainable transportation, clean energy technologies, and advanced manufacturing. It is expected to support interdisciplinary learning and applied research across engineering, electronics, artificial intelligence, robotics, embedded systems, automotive technologies, and smart mobility solutions.

The Centre further expands Galgotias University's ecosystem of industry-integrated laboratories, advanced technology infrastructure, innovation centres, and experiential learning facilities developed in collaboration with leading industry partners. The University has continued to build capabilities across emerging technology domains including artificial intelligence, semiconductors, electric mobility, cybersecurity, immersive technologies, and high-performance computing.

With India's EV market witnessing accelerated growth across automotive manufacturing, battery innovation, charging infrastructure, mobility services, and clean transportation technologies, the Advanced EV Centre of Excellence is expected to create stronger pathways for students towards research, innovation, entrepreneurship, and high-growth careers within the global electric mobility ecosystem.

About Galgotias UniversityGalgotias University is one of India's leading multidisciplinary universities recognised for academic excellence, research, innovation, global collaborations, and industry aligned education. With a vibrant student community of over 50,000 learners and a global alumni network of more than 100,000 graduates, the University has built a rapidly growing ecosystem focused on technology, entrepreneurship, interdisciplinary learning, and real-world impact.

In the QS World University Rankings 2026 by Quacquarelli Symonds, Galgotias University was placed in the 1201-1400 global band and ranked 15th among private universities and 43rd among all universities in India. In the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026, the University was placed in the 1201-1500 global band and ranked 27th among private universities and 65th among all universities in India. The University is also accredited with NAAC A+, one of India's highest institutional quality ratings.

Galgotias University offers programmes across engineering, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, business, law, media, design, health sciences, hospitality, liberal education, and emerging interdisciplinary domains. In 2026, students secured more than 5,100 job offers from over 1,250 recruiters. The University has built strong industry and innovation partnerships with organisations including Apple, Infosys, Intel, Cisco, Tata Technologies, L&T EduTech, Capgemini, and Salesforce, while continuing to strengthen its global academic engagement and startup ecosystem.

To know more, visit us at: www.galgotiasuniversity.edu.in.

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