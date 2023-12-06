VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 6: Arihant Publications launched their book "Arihant's Test Drive 15 Practice Sets for NEET UG 2024" to help the students though their journey to a medical career. With the expansion of newly added topics from classes 11th & 12th Physics, Chemistry, and Biology syllabus, the students might be in search of the best resource to prepare them for the exam. This book is India's first & only practice book that contains supplements for Experimental Skills in Physics, Practical Chemistry, and Newly Added topics in Biology.

This section in the book is composed of all the important chapters and topics that were added by NMC on 6th Oct. The asspirants will get them in revision format which will also save their time.

The stage is set, and the spotlight is on- Let's dive into the world of NEET 2024 preparation, where dedication meets strategy, and dreams find their wings through studying in the right direction. In the journey towards NEET success, mock tests emerge as indispensable allies. They are not merely practice sessions; they are strategic tools that empower aspirants to navigate the complexities of the exam with confidence and competence. To prepare effectively for the NEET 2024 Exam, it is of utmost importance to have a deep understanding of the exam pattern in subjects like Physics, Chemistry, and Biology that will make you familiar with the structure, marking scheme, duration, and subject distribution of the exam.

The book is written by Arihant Experts - Team of Authors who have explained in detail about the changes in the exam pattern and the other important changes and updates for the NEET Exam 2024. It's the revised NEET UG syllabus for the 2024 session by NMC. The subjects of Physics, Chemistry, and biology are included in the NEET Exam 2024 syllabus, covering topics from Class 11 and Class 12. As per the revised syllabus released by NMC, there will be a total of 79 chapters instead of 97. 'It has been designed to focus on the most important concepts and skills that are required for medical students. Also, it is aligned with the latest national and international standards in medical education'- Stated By NMC.

As per the latest syllabus prescribed by the NMC, there are several new topics that have been added for Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. For that, it is required to get a strong grip on the theory of each concept and practice an abundance of questions for conceptual understanding. As NEET 2024 approaches, the journey to success involves focused learning, strategic planning, and adaptive strategies. Also, as you immerse yourself in the world of biology, chemistry, and physics, remember that NEET is not just an exam; it's a testament to your passion, determination, and commitment. May the journey be enlightening, and may the outcome be a resounding success in NEET 2024!!!

The book can be ordered from arihantbooks.com, Amazon & Flipkart

