Mumbai (Maharashtra)/New Delhi [India] September 18 (ANI/PRNewswire): Informa Markets in India (formerly UBM India), India's leading B2B exhibitions organizer in association with Jewellery NET, a B2B online community successfully concluded its first virtual trade exhibition 'Jewellery & Gem Virtual Exhibition' on August 20th, 2020 and witnessed over 6400 unique attendees with over 40 exhibiting partners over two days.

The two-day virtual expo was crafted to meet the needs of the gems and jewellery sector and enable the community to sustain their critical business conversations and engagement and provide them with feasible solutions from the comfort of their homes. The expo brought together professional buyers & sellers on one comprehensive digital platform.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy M51 First Online Sale Today in India at 12 Noon via Amazon.in & Samsung.com, Prices & Offers.

The inaugural ceremony was marked by the presence of Chief Guest - Rupa Dutta, Economic Adviser -Department of Commerce, Government of India along with Ashok Seth, President - East Delhi Jewellers Association; Saiyam Mehra, Director - Gem & Jewellery Council; Co-Convener GJS; Convenor PMI; Mahendra Tayal, President - Hitech City Jewellery Manufacturers Association; Yogesh Singhal, President - The Bullion & Jewellers Association, Delhi; Yogesh Mudras, MD - Informa Markets in India and Pallavi Mehra, Group Director - Jewellery Portfolio - Informa Markets in India.

The world-class web-based, Jewellery & Gem Virtual Exhibition displayed unique products at dedicated pavilions and provided a platform for buyer-seller meet through one-to-one audio/video calls.

Also Read | Naomi Osaka Pulls Out of French Open 2020 Due to Hamstring Injury (View Post).

It provided an unmatched platform for virtual sourcing, conducting business, exchanging knowledge and global market trends and most importantly, boosting the morale of a sector in times like these.

It featured pavilions dedicated to gold, diamond, silver, gemstones, machinery and allied and was studded with a number of world-class features such as a Designer Gallery, showcase of 50,000 plus designs, buyer-seller video meets, digital showrooms, product launches, knowledge series to name a few.

Live e-conferences were also scheduled alongside the virtual expo and was conducted by eminent speakers from across industries including diamond, gold, luxury jewellery, top associations, education and training, commodity and hallmarking industries. Some of our key topics included:

* Panel Discussion: Gems & Jewellery Industry: Adapting to the 'NEW NORMAL

* Panel Discussion : Gold: Always a Strategic Asset

* Panel Discussion : Jewellery: An Integral Part of Indian Culture

* Education: Instilling Public Trust in Diamonds & Jewellery

* Panel Discussion: Diamonds are Forever: Getting the Industry Back on Track

* Productivity Workshop: How to Double Your Business Without Adding Any Stress or Risk

* Knowledge Series: Hallmarking - Ensuring Quality & Standardization

* Knowledge Series: The 4C's of Diamonds

"Informa constantly strives towards bringing path-breaking innovations to facilitate the best business experience possible. As we witnessed the acceleration of digital India, we brought forth an assortment of top exhibitors pan India across various categories for the country's first-ever Jewellery and Gem Virtual Exhibition. The virtual expo ensured a grand display of luxury, variety of jewellery, insights, markets trends and networking opportunities all configured through the touch of a fingertip. With Jewellery stores raising their shutters with a series of unlock phases, the sector hopes for a revival of sentiment. With this, the rollover of gold and jewellery in the country will increase and hence, businesses across the value chain would gather momentum gradually. Keeping in mind the community's revival, we scheduled the expo strategically before the main festive and pre-wedding season which is always considered the best time for investing in and buying Jewellery," said Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India at the successful debut of Jewellery & Gem Virtual Exhibition.

Supported by The Bullion & Jewellers Association, Maliwara Jewellers Association, Delhi, Meerut Bullion Traders Association, Delhi Jewellers Association, Hitech City Jewellery Manufacturers Association and Jewellery & Machinery Association.

It included participants such as VKJewels, GIA, Pratham, Unique Chains, SMR, Tanvi Gold Cast, Swarnshilp, JKS, OM Jewels amongst others. The expo saw participation from the Indian States such as Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, and West Bengal amongst others. The international participation included the US, the UK, China, Hong Kong, Turkey, Middle East, Germany, Spain, Portugal to name a few.

Industry speaks at the Jewellery & Gem Virtual Exhibition

"The Jewellery & Gem Virtual exhibition was really beneficial for us. The e-meeting and exhibition web portal were very intelligently designed and it helped in connecting and generating useful leads. It was a very innovative concept. Along with these, the knowledge series and webinars on crucial topics from the industry helped us all with the latest and upcoming trends from the industry," said Saiyam Mehra, Director - Gem & Jewellery Council; Co-Convener GJS; Convenor PMI.

"Online B2B Jewellery Exhibition organized by Informa Markets in India gave us great exposure to several buyers, delegates and stakeholders across various industries. We had a specially curated HJMA hall to promote our exhibitors. It was a unique show in jewellery fraternity which fulfilled all our business needs under one platform," said Mahendra Tayal, President - Hitech City Jewellery Manufacturers Association

"With digital transactions increasing day by day and becoming the new normal, it's high time we in our jewellery business accept this new normal and unlock new business potentials. The Jewellery & Gem Virtual Exhibition organized by Informa Markets on August 19th & 20th definitely helped every one of us in jewellery industry to explore and learn the new technology arising in our industry," said Yogesh Singhal, President - The Bullion & Jewellers Association, Delhi

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)