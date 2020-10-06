New Delhi [India], Oct 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): Building on the opportunity of Trust, Transparency and Security in Crypto trading, today DigitX, India's first Business-to-Business (B2B) Crypto trading exchange announced commencement of its trading operations.

In a highly potential yet challenging market, DigitX aims to deliver transparency and security with its Par Excellence Platform armed with unique features to bring about a much-needed trust and confidence for the investors and traders of Crypto.

DigitX for the very first time in India brings along a network of pre-verified, trained and closely monitored Trusted Links (members) to ensure a secure Crypto trading ecosystem. Investors can choose the Trusted Link closest to them, which are thoroughly scrutinized and are extensively trained for completion of processes with near-nil errors and with complete satisfaction of Investors. DigitX Error! Hyperlink reference not valid. combines the power of technology, proven trade models and best regulatory practices to lead a change in people's involvement in the digital economy of the future.

"At DigitX, with our unique model of trusted links, we are bringing very first time the advantage of the traditional equity and commodity market to enthuse the trust in Crypto trading. Crypto today enjoys a high degree of popularity among a certain section of the investor community though even since its inception Crypto have had a roller coaster ride, as it faced questions on security and transparency. It is our sincere initiative, to educate investor's community and people at large about the potential of this alternative asset class, which works on the principle of super-efficiency through Blockchain. We are starting operations with our select set of trusted members and by the end of 2021, we are aiming to have 100 trusted members on board," said Ashish Mehta, Co-founder, DigitX.

"Crypto is an alternative asset class, which promises to bring in a lot of efficiencies, positive disruption, scalability and are quick in adaption backed by very efficient technology backbone. We firmly believe in the positive role it can play in our economy riding on Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology. It is our view that to further expand this opportunity, the Crypto should be regulated by the legitimate financial institutions of the country. We hope that the industry and all stakeholders can work in this direction," added Ashish Mehta.

To protect the interests of honest investors, the best practices and norms of cryptocurrency as well as the Indian stock and commodities exchanges are adhered by DigitX. It is powered by world-class technology, giving it an edge in closing the best trades with secure transactions being fundamental importance.

DigitX is India's first B2B exchange for trading in cryptocurrency, which brings in transparency, security and trust with its chain of members across the country. It is not a typical exchange present today. It combines the power of technology, proven trade models and best regulatory practices to lead a change in people's involvement in the digital economy of the future. This is going to be first of its kind exchange where, Customers can engage with Exchange's members for trading in Crypto Currency as currently customers directly engages with Exchange. DigitX currently is in conversation with around 25 to 30 mid-size members to engage them to participate in Crypto Trading through its platform. It has plans to engage around 100 members by December 2021.

