New Delhi [India], March 24: The India & International Cake Magazine Awards, India's first-ever international cake awards, will take place on April 11th in Delhi, bringing together the best talent from India and across the world. Organized by Tina Scott Parashar, Editor-in-Chief of India & International Cake Magazine (formerly Incredible India Cake Magazine), these prestigious awards celebrate artistic excellence in the sugar craft and confectionery industry on a global stage.

Built on a foundation of years of successful collaborations and competitions, the awards have already seen participation from over 700 artists from India and around the world. The event is also backed by a thriving online community, with 85,000 Facebook members, 14,000 Instagram followers, and active groups on WhatsApp and Telegram, making it one of the most influential platforms in the cake industry.

What Makes These Awards Unique

India's First International Cake Awards - A pioneering initiative that celebrates both Indian and international talent.

World-Class Panel of Judges - A total of 15 internationally acclaimed judges, including three from India, ensuring a globally recognized and impartial evaluation process.

Innovative Award Categories - Introduction of new and unique categories that have never been a part of any cake awards globally.

Exclusive Collaboration with D'licious Magazine, UK - A special award category, "Next Global Star," has been introduced in partnership with one of the most influential cake magazines in the world, highlighting Indian artists making a global mark.

Unbiased Judging Process - To maintain complete impartiality, Indian categories are judged only by international experts (except for the Pastry Artist of India category), ensuring fairness and transparency.

About the Organizer - Tina Scott Parashar

Tina Scott Parashar, a celebrated figure in the edible art industry, is the visionary behind these awards. She is an award-winning cake artist, editor, and international judge, known for her contributions to the global cake industry. Some of her notable achievements include:

Hall of Fame Award Winner 2025 - The highest honour by D'licious Magazine, UK, recognizing her work and her outstanding contributions to the sugar craft industry.

Exceptional Achievements in Edible Art Award - Cake Artist World Awards, Moscow, Russia.

Judge for Cake International, UK - The world's biggest cake show.

India's Top Artist - Recognized by Cake Masters Magazine, UK, in 2017 and 2018.

Best Collaboration Award Winner - Cake Masters Magazine Awards UK, 2022.

Creator of Life-Size Edible Displays - Her creations have gone viral, gaining national media attention.

With her deep expertise and passion for mentoring artists, Tina has successfully built a global community that unites Indian and international talent, elevating Indian artists onto the world stage.

About India & International Cake Magazine

The India & International Cake Magazine has evolved into a globally recognized platform, connecting Indian and international artists, fostering talent, and promoting excellence in the cake industry. With a vast online presence, the magazine plays a crucial role in recognizing and celebrating exceptional artistry in the sugar craft industry.

The India & International Cake Magazine Awards promise to be a landmark event, setting new benchmarks for recognition and collaboration in the industry. With a stellar international jury, and unique award categories, this event marks a significant milestone in the global cake community.

India and International Cake Magazine Awards - Presented by Conosh.

Platinum Partners: Nestle, Achyutam Organic, Bake Haven

Gold Partners: Confect, Omkraft, Ikon Organic, Madhav Enterprises, Packing Packers, the Cake Decor.

Silver Partners: IBCA (Institute of Bakery and Culinary Arts) and Sweta Dalmia.

Gift Partners: Fab Flavours, Carmine County, Kemry, Bakersville, Bake Haven, Achyutam Organic, Packing Packers, Confect, Omkraft, Ikon Organic.

