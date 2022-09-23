Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23 (ANI/SRV): abCoffee, India's first tech-enabled and affordable specialty coffee brand, announces its plans to expand outside Mumbai. The company aims at democratizing specialty coffee by making it accessible and affordable to the whole of India.

One of Mumbai's best-rated coffee brands, abCoffee is currently operating in Andheri and Powai in Mumbai. It is the first-ever tech-enabled specialty coffee available at affordable prices serving the best of Indian coffee at honest prices with its innovative coffee decks. Since its inception, the new-age brand has strived to become the neighbourhood coffee place in all corners of the country.

The CEO and Founder of abCoffee, Abhijeet Anand said, "As a coffee brand, our primary motive is to serve our customers with the magic of coffee beans sourced ethically from the hardworking farmers in India. We also aim to serve the spirit of community development and the spirit of dreamers and change makers in the society who make this world a better to live."

It took Abhijeet 14 months of research, visiting over 200 cafes across 20 cities in 12 states in India, living and experiencing coffee with coffee farmers in Chikmanglur, and talking to thousands of coffee lovers and experts to understand the need of rising India and a dream to bring the best of Indian coffee at affordable prices which we can drink daily without spendthrift guilt. This is how abCoffee was born.

Talking about his vision, Abhijeet said, "Our vision was clear from the very beginning. We wanted to offer a premium coffee blend that was premium yet familiar to the Indian palate. After several months of research and trial, we ended up with our signature blend- roasted and blended in a unique way to give you the best aroma and taste that you desire in your coffee, the Indian way: Bold, Aromatic, and long after taste."

Covering a TAM of 4B USD, an estimated CAGR of 8.2%, and a meteoric demand rise in quality coffee in India, abCoffee has built the foundation to meet the European-style fast grab-and-go premium coffee market in India.

Founded by Abhijeet Anand, an IIT Alumni who had an International award-winning career in the Energy Industry before starting abCoffee, abCoffee benchmarks itself with the best of industry standards, be it sourcing the best coffee beans or working with passionate barista partners.

Sharing his story of how it all started for transitioning from a lucrative career in oil and gas to the coffee industry, Abhijeet shared, "I was always a chai person in my life until I moved to Romania in 2019 where I was introduced to amazing coffee. I always had the experience of bitter and ultra-expensive coffee in India which I would only have on dates or business meetings. But when I returned back to India in 2021 I transformed into a coffee lover, thanks to the amazing coffee I had in Europe. But then, not much had changed in India in terms of coffee. I still had to shell out 200-300 rupees per cup of cappuccino which meant almost 24 thousand a month for a person like me who drinks coffee thrice a day. This is where the research, problem statement grill, and the seeds of abCoffee was sown".

abCoffee launched two coffee decks in 2 months across Mumbai (Versova and Powai) and is now en route to expanding across India to democratize specialty coffee in India. Being unit economics positive from the onset, and having built a strong foundation for its innovative and optimized coffee decks, abCoffee is now ready to expand to other leading coffee markets across India.

For more details, please visit: https://abcoffee.in/

