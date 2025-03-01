India's First World Health Summit Regional Meeting to be Hosted by NIMS University : Here's What You Need to Know

New Delhi [India], March 1: India is set to host the highly anticipated WHS Regional Meeting in New Delhi, from April 25-27, 2025, at the prestigious Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan. This will be the first-ever Regional Meeting of the World Health Summit to be held in India, marking a significant milestone for the country in the global health arena. The event will be hosted by NIMS University Jaipur and will bring together global health leaders, policymakers, scientists, and innovators to address critical health challenges and explore sustainable solutions.

The World Health Summit is the leading international platform for global health, bringing together stakeholders from politics, science, the private sector, and civil society from around the world to collaborate and shape the future of global health. It provides a forum to address pressing health issues, setting the agenda for achieving health and well-being for all. As an influential event on the global health calendar, the World Health Summit stimulates innovative solutions to health challenges, promotes knowledge exchange, and strengthens discussions around global health as a key political issue. It also serves as a driving force for advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly in promoting equitable access to healthcare, advancing health diplomacy, and fostering international collaboration.

In addition to the World Health Summit traditionally held each October in Berlin, which hosts over 3,000 onsite participants and more than 20,000 online attendees, the World Health Summit also organizes annual WHS Regional Meetings in various parts of the world. These focus on addressing local and regional health priorities while contributing to the global health dialogue. The WHS Regional Meeting 2025 in New Delhi will put regional health challenges at the forefront, providing a unique platform for Indian and international participants to discuss solutions, exchange knowledge, and share innovations.

Hosting & Partnerships

The WHS Regional Meeting 2025 in New Delhi will be hosted by the WHS Academic Alliance, under the leadership of the member holding the World Health Summit International Presidency for the year.

* Host: NIMS University Jaipur

* Co-Hosts: Ashoka University and Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE)

* Co-Organizer: Asian Development Bank (ADB)

* Policy Partners: WHO SEARO and UNICEF

* Principal Partner: PATH

* Strategic and Technical Partners: KHPT, Swasti, and Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF)

* Innovation Partner: IKP Knowledge Park

The event is expected to gather more than 600 expert speakers and participants from over 80 countries. Over 90 sessions will take place across the three-day event, involving academic experts, healthcare professionals, industry leaders, civil society representatives, and government officials.

Key Themes & Topics for WHS 2025 Regional Meeting

* Scaling Access to Ensure Health Equity

* Digital Health and AI Futures

* Health Diplomacy and Global Cooperation

* Climate Change and Planetary Health

* Women's and Children's Health

* Innovation in Healthcare Delivery

* Health and Peace

The event promises to be a transformative experience, providing numerous opportunities to engage with thought leaders, network with global experts, and explore cutting-edge solutions to some of the world's most pressing health challenges.

In a moment of national pride for India, Prof. (Dr.) Balvir S. Tomar, Founder and Chancellor of NIMS University, was elected as the International President of the World Health Summit 2025 in October during last year's World Health Summit in Berlin. His appointment highlights India's growing prominence in global health leadership.

Dr. Tomar's election to this esteemed role represents a major milestone for India's health sector and underscores the country's increasing influence in shaping the future of healthcare on the global stage. As the International President, he will lead discussions on critical health topics and oversee the WHS Regional Meeting 2025 in New Delhi. Under his leadership, the event is expected to deliver new insights and innovative solutions to advance global health and equity.

India's leadership in hosting the WHS Regional Meeting 2025 emphasizes its growing role as a key player in global health. The event will not only focus on global health challenges but also shine a spotlight on Indian health priorities, such as affordable healthcare access, digital health innovations, and environmental health issues like climate change and its impact on public health.

For more information and registration details, Visit the official WHS Regional Meeting 2025 website: whsnewdelhi2025.com.

