New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): GST collections, gross and net, achieved robust double-digit growth of 12.3 per cent and 10.9 per cent respectively in January 2025, as compared to subdued growth of 7.3 per cent and 3.3 per cent in December 2024, according to NCAER monthly review.

PMI for manufacturing increased to 57.7 in January, signalling expansion while PMI for services remained at an elevated level of 56.5.

Also Read | ‘Mughals Altered Original Name’, BJP MLA Neelam Pahalwan Proposes Renaming Najafgarh as Nahargarh (Watch Video).

NCAER Director General Dr Poonam Gupta said, "Moderation in inflation (headline inflation to 4.3 per cent) has opened up more policy space. The agriculture sector is also exhibiting much-needed resilience, which bodes well for both inflation control and rural push to the economy."

As of February 4, Rabi sowing for the 2024-25 season reached 104 per cent of the normal sown area while areas sown under rice and pulses reached 101.2 per cent and 100.3 per cent of the normal sown area respectively.

Also Read | Gene Hackman Dies at 95: From 'The French Connection' to 'Mississippi Burning' - A Look Back at Iconic Roles of the Oscar-Winning Actor.

Growth rate of bank credit, however, remained subdued at 11.2 per cent in December 2024, compared to 20.2 per cent in December 2023. Credit from banks to NBFCs too decelerated from 15 per cent in December 2023 to 6.7 per cent in December 2024.

"Credit from NBFCs being important sources of consumer finance and finance for the SME sector, such subdued credit growth rates could further weigh on the economy's growth rate," said Dr Gupta.

In this context, she welcomed the recent restoration of risk weight on the exposures of Scheduled Commercial Banks to NBFCs.

The NCAER DG said another factor that needs to be monitored is the continued outflow of FII flows.

"Empirical studies show that FII flows are driven more by external factors than by domestic ones, and hence are quite volatile in nature. As in the past, the current phase of reversal of FII flows from India is a global phenomenon and is associated with reversals from many other emerging markets," she said.

Dr Gupta said that in order to attract more stable external funding, it would be desirable to prioritize FDI over FII inflows.

Besides ensuring stable financing, FDI flows enable more direct access to global technology and markets. "Perhaps it would, therefore, make sense to accord priority to FDI inflows from the US in the ongoing discussions with the Trump Administration," she said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)