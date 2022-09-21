Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 21 (ANI/PRNewswire): The Hindu Group's flagship brands The Hindu and businessline now have a new look.

With sharper story packaging, enhanced visual design and reader-friendly features, the redesign follows a whole new aesthetic.

Hindu's credible journalism, quality of reporting and incisive analysis will remain intact, and the new design will amplify the reading experience and bring it closer to its readers. This new redesign will follow a whole new aesthetic.

The Hindu's increased font size, dynamic promo panels, bigger pictures, bolder typefaces, comprehensive story packages, breathable page layouts, story highlighters and gist reads will ensure a seamless reading experience. QR codes and digitally integrated navigation pointers will help readers identify multi-media content such as online stories, interviews, videos and podcasts.

Talking about The Hindu redesign, Editor Suresh Nambath said, "Clean. Sharp. Bold. These words describe not only the look and style of The Hindu, its appearance and form, but also its core philosophy, its Code of Editorial Values: the integrity in both editorial and business functions."

businessline's contemporary new logo matches the spirit of a daring, young and vibrant nation. The redesign draws parallel to the new age of business. Text and visuals are blended to carry out storytelling in the same intuitive way in which readers communicate via text messaging.

businessline's editor Raghuvir Srinivasan said, "Starting today, businessline will sport a new, cheerful look to keep up with the times. While it turns trendy, the newspaper will remain a hardnosed business, financial and economic daily.

The Hindu Group's CEO L. V. Navaneeth said, "The new look will redefine the art of newspaper reading. It is tailored to the wants and needs of the digital-savvy generation. Our objective behind the redesign is simple- give readers the same experience as that of using a digital news product."

The makeover was crafted by Mario Gracia, the Cuban-American newspaper designer and editorial consultant who has worked for publications such as The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post and New Straits Times.

The Hindu

Cleaner. Sharper. Bolder

#THCleanerSharperBolder

Every reader is an explorer. An explorer of information, knowledge, creativity, innovation, and art.

The team, at The Hindu, have always made sure that the journey of the explorer is an extraordinary experience.

Introducing a smarter and cleaner news reading experience with an enhanced visual design upgrade and reader-friendly features.

The Hindu's authentic and credible journalism remains intact. Now, the redesign matches it. With hard-hitting headlines, bold typefaces and bigger pictures, The Hindu is now designed to be cleaner, sharper, and bolder.

The Hindu's Redesign Philosophy

Cleaner

- More space between the columns and bigger pictures gives the paper a cleaner look- With the magic of white spaces, the editorial section is now made cleaner, bolder, and sharper. A page aligned to perfection will give the readers the most enjoyable and organised reading experience- Increased font sizes deliver briefer and sharper stories with no compromise in the quality of the content

Sharper

- Promos are made more dynamic and vibrant with eye-captivating designs, to give readers the ultimate visual experience- Infographics and more visual elements can be found throughout the paper- Quotes that capture emotions are what made The Hindu's journalism credible. They are now taking a new form of contemporary design

Bolder

- Lead story will have a bolder font distinction with the strap showcasing the gist of the story- Bigger and impactful pictures bring the story alive- The hierarchy of information can be easily identified with a shift in emphasis from bold to light and big to smaller headline fonts

businessline

#businesslooksgood

When entrepreneurs make bold decisions, font matches them. When markets become vibrant, ink shows it in changing colors. Business is evolving and so is businessline. businessline's style of storytelling has been inspired by the new age of business, enabling us to dive into a whole multiverse of possibilities on how visual impact can change the reader's experience.

Introducing The Hindu businessline's new look. A redesign that draws parallel to the new age of business. Every change in the business world out there now is reflected in its new design.

Say hello to a premium news reading experience with an enhanced visual design upgrade and reader-friendly features. A design that will make analytical and explanatory journalism an indispensable must-read.

businessline's Redesign Philosophy

Vibrant

- The grey background, red pointers and a large image at the center highlight the best stories of the day- Giving the attention they deserve, Headers are now in a distinct red color- Big impactful pictures and more visual elements

Bold

- Layout is now made vibrant, bolder, and smart with more emphasis on the magic of white spaces. A page aligned to such perfection giving the readers the most enjoyable and organized reading experience- A reminisce of the past and a mark of change, the new logo is a contemporary design that gives the best of both worlds- Shift to a more digital-friendly brand identity from BusinessLine to bl

Bolder

- Portfolio is now a visual treat. With more of a magazine-line look, the reader will be taken into a depth of infinite information aided with powerful visuals- Text and visuals blend like magic, to carry out storytelling in the same intuitive way in which we communicate via text messaging- Our brand-new masthead reflects the spirit of a young and vibrant nation. Lesser sharper edges reflect a soft and relaxed tone

Click on the links to check out The Hindu and businessline's redesign: bit.ly/3DD7HGY and bit.ly/3QR7cMt

The Hindu Group is India's most trusted media house for over 143 years. Fuelled by the fierce trust and loyaltsy of our readers, our publications and digital products strive towards being the vanguard of credible journalism and innovation. The organisation today is the house to seven unique publications and fifteen digital products spread across websites, apps and ecommerce portals, with a view to inform and reflect public opinion. It offers something substantial for different reader segments and caters suitably to their requirements.

