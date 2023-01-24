New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI/PNN): India's largest wood panel manufacturer, Greenpanel Industries Ltd. becomes the principal partner of the Indian Premier League's franchise team Delhi Capitals for 3 years. Greenpanel will also associate with Delhi Capitals' sister team - the Pretoria Capitals, set to compete in the inaugural season of the SA20. Greenpanel will appear on Delhi Capitals and Pretoria Capitals training as well as match jerseys throughout the association.

Greenpanel has established itself as an innovative, top-quality, and sustainable brand and these ideologies will also transcend onto their partnership with the Delhi Capitals team. They are the pioneers of MDF in India and have been at the forefront of making home furniture more affordable for all. Based in Gurugram, Haryana, Greenpanel is one of the largest Medium Density Fibreboard, Plywood, Decorative Veneers, Flooring, and Doors manufacturers in the country.

Speaking about the partnership, Shobhan Mittal - MD & CEO Greenpanel Industries Ltd. said "We are pleased to associate as principal partners with the Indian Premier League franchise, Delhi Capitals for 3 years. We are a young company and want to associate ourselves with the youth and young home buyers. Greenpanel is at the initial stage of its brand journey and therefore this association will help the brand to establish itself in the consumers' mindset."

Dhiraj Malhotra, CEO Delhi Capitals, said, "It gives me great pleasure to welcome Greenpanel as our Principal Partner for IPL 2023. I am certain that the organization's strong customer base will further help us grow the Delhi Capitals' brand value. We look forward to building a long and fruitful relationship with Greenpanel."

