Business News | India's Mango Exports Reach 45 Countries; Shipments to US Likely to Grow over 30% This Season: APEDA Chief

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): India's mango exports have expanded to more than 45 countries this season, with shipments to the United States already surpassing last year's full-season volumes nearly a month before the season concludes, APEDA Chairman Abhishek Dev said.

In an interview with ANI, Dev said exports to the US, the world's largest mango importer, are on track to grow by more than 30 per cent this season based on current trends.

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To sustain this momentum, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has launched mango promotion campaigns across major US cities, which includes Seattle, Los Angeles, Washington, New York and Atlanta.

Furthermore, the push extends beyond the US as well, with promotional events held in nearly 20 countries this year, including the Czech Republic, Malaysia, Spain, the UAE and Oman. Dev said he expects India's overall mango exports to double over the next one to two years on the back of this expanded outreach.

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The rise in mango exports comes amid strong growth in India's agricultural and processed food exports, which reached USD 53 billion in the last financial year. This has helped India maintain its position among the world's top 10 agricultural exporters despite competition from countries such as the US, Brazil, China and members of the European Union.

Dev said India's export basket has also become more diversified over the years. The number of products exported has increased from around 280 a decade ago to nearly 500 today, out of a possible 790 products listed under APEDA's schedule.

On market access, Dev highlighted several recent achievements. Russia has opened its market to Indian potatoes and pomegranates, Vietnam has granted market access for Indian grapes, and Australia has approved imports of Indian pomegranates.

APEDA has also been showcasing exporters at major international fairs such as Gulfood and Biofach, where India was a partner country, to build on this growth. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)