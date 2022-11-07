New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI/SRV): TeaMax Cafe, India's most affordable tea cafe franchise, is on an accelerated expansion spree across the country. The company which started with a solitary store in Hyderabad in 2021 now has over 50 Operational stores in major cities including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi-NCR, Lucknow, Kolkata, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, and many more.

The TeaMax Cafe operations is a part of the Ashoka Group, a conglomerate established in 1969, and has franchises all over the country, while constantly expanding its reach to even the most remote corners of India. TeaMax began its journey with a mission to not only provide affordable and delicious tea to as many people as possible but also create jobs and self-employment opportunities through its franchise model.

TeaMax was founded in 2021 by Vikas Singh and Jai Prakash, who saw an opportunity in the growing Indian tea cafe market. The company started as a small chain of tea cafe joints and now plans to become one of the leading players in the Indian tea cafe market.

The menu offers +19 tea varieties (both hot and cold) as well as a wide range of snacks and desserts adapted to the local taste. The company has also started a loyalty program for its regular customers to further enhance its value proposition to the customers.

The founders added "Our TeaMax cafes are comfortable and inviting, and we welcome everyone who wants to enjoy a good cup of tea or coffee. If you're looking for a great place to get your daily dose of caffeine, or if you're just looking for a new place to relax and chat with friends, come check us out! We guarantee you'll love our tea, our food, and our prices."

In India, tea is more than just a drink--it's a way of life. And now, with a unique and very affordable tea cafe franchise offering, you can bring the joy of tea to more people near you.

TeaMax Cafe's quick success can be attributed to its focus on quality and affordability. The company offers a wide range of customized menu items at very competitive prices. The tea is sourced from Assam and Darjeeling plantations and is always made fresh to order at the cafes. The franchise offers a lot of tea options to suit various customer tastes, from classic Indian masala chai to refreshing iced teas, which are complimented with an array of snacks and light meal options.

Importantly, its unique low business model means that its franchise partners can start a franchise with little to no investment and achieve break even on their investment in record times. Jai Prakash commented "Our focus on low cost/investment is hinged upon creating a win-win opportunity for us and our franchise partners, for us to grow together as an enterprise". The Management added "With our rapid expansion plans, we are looking for passionate entrepreneurs who want to be part of something special and help us grow our brand across India. If you have a love for tea and customer service, then we would love to hear from you!"

The Hyderabad-based tea cafe franchise has been aggressive in its expansion plans, opening new outlets at a growing pace in 2022. Currently. TeaMax has expanded to over 200 outlets booked across 22 Indian States. The company plans to grow this number to 500 outlets by 2023 end. With strong growth prospects and a dedicated management team, TeaMax looks very well positioned to become one of the largest cafe-chain in India within the coming years.

For more information, please visit: https://www.teamaxcafe.in/

