Business News | India's Only Comprehensive, End-to-End, Real-Time GIS-Based 'Make in India' Solution for City Gas Distribution Networks

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], May 25: India's City Gas Distribution (CGD) sector is on a fast track to growth. Pipelines are extending further into urban areas, linking up industries, businesses, and homes. As these networks expand, managing them becomes increasingly complex.

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From the initial design and construction phases to ongoing operations and maintenance, CGD companies are expected to ensure precision, speed, and compliance at every step. Yet, many projects still rely on disconnected systems, slow reporting, and capturing data only after construction is complete. In the current scenario, most CGD companies are using 6 to 10 different solutions to achieve nearly 80% of the capabilities and benefits that SmartGasNet can deliver through one integrated platform. This often results in inefficiencies, disputes, and the risk of losing vital information.

A new approach is changing this.

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A True 'Make in India' Advantage

What sets this solution apart is that it's crafted in India, specifically for India. It's tailored to address the unique challenges of Indian CGD networks.

It recognizes the difficulties of navigating diverse geographies, coordinating multiple contractors, and adhering to regulatory requirements. This isn't just a one-size-fits-all global platform tweaked for India; it's a solution forged from real-world experience in the Indian oil and gas industry.

Unistal Systems Pvt. Ltd. is a technology-driven organization focused on delivering digital transformation solutions for critical infrastructure industries such as energy, utilities, and large-scale industrial operations. Backed by more than 20 years of industry experience, the company specializes in integrated digital platforms, intelligent network management, and enterprise-grade analytics that enable businesses to streamline operations, improve safety, and support long-term sustainable growth.

Its flagship solution, SmartGasNet, offers complete digital management for city gas distribution and pipeline networks. It has successfully delivered 160+ projects and includes the mapping of more than 75,000 kilometers of pipeline and has been deployed across 8+ countries. It has already made its mark in major CGD companies like IGL, Assam Gas Limited, Purba Bharati Gas Limited, Mahanagar Gas Limited, HPCL Gas, and HPOIL. This broad acceptance showcases its reliability and capability to manage large-scale projects effectively.

Moving from Fragmented Systems to a Unified Platform

Traditional CGD execution often runs into some familiar challenges. For instance, project data tends to be updated long after the construction phase is over. Tracking material usage can be quite tricky, and billing relies heavily on manual measurements. Plus, documentation is often scattered across various formats, making it hard to keep everything organized.

SmartGasNet brings all those elements together into a single web and mobility platform. It seamlessly connects contractors, inspectors, project teams, consumers, and management within one system, ensuring that every activity is recorded in real time.

From laying pipelines to connecting with consumers, all data is captured, geo-tagged, and made instantly accessible.

Real-Time GIS That Reflects the Actual Network

One of the most significant advancements is the ability to capture project data during the construction phase rather than waiting until everything is finished.

The system actively records pipeline routes, underground fittings, depths, and installation details as the work unfolds. Each asset is connected to GPS coordinates and accompanied by relevant images.

This approach ensures that the digital network aligns perfectly with the physical network. Plus, updates are completed within hours instead of dragging on for weeks.

Rapid Deployment with Quick Go-Live

Technology should be a helping hand, not a hindrance.

This web-based platform is built for swift deployment. Teams can jump on board with ease, workflows can be set up in no time, and field data collection can kick off without any holdups.

The system can be up and running in just 3 weeks, from the initial planning stages to full execution. This means companies can start utilizing the platform and witness results in a remarkably short period.

Accurate Network Length Verification

Having reliable measurements of pipeline networks is crucial for both reporting and billing.

The platform allows for precise tracking of pipeline lengths. It also facilitates the automatic creation of pipe books, DPRs, and comparisons between what was planned and what was actually executed.

This guarantees accurate and transparent verification of network lengths without the need for manual methods.

Seamless Contract Closure with Material Reconciliation

When it comes to material tracking and contractor billing, delays and disputes can often rear their heads.

This solution offers a clear view of materials from the moment they're procured all the way to installation. It connects the materials issued with what's actually used and aligns everything with project data.

Contractor billing is automatically generated using verified project data, which boosts accuracy and cuts down on the need for manual calculations.

The outcome? Quicker billing cycles, improved cost control, and a smoother contract closure with complete material reconciliation.

A Complete End-to-End Platform

This solution encompasses the entire lifecycle of CGD operations. It features:

* Construction management for steel, MDPE, and CNG infrastructure

* Material tracking and reconciliation

* Consumer management, including registration and billing

* Operations and maintenance, covering outage and asset management

* Document management with a centralized, searchable system

All these processes are interconnected, forming a unified system that supports the entire network from the city gate right to the consumer.

Measurable Business Impact

The advantages extend well beyond just digitization. The platform brings about significant operational enhancements.

* Quicker updates from field data

* Boosted productivity for project teams

* Enhanced quality control and inspection efficiency

* Fewer manual errors and data gaps

* Greater oversight of materials and consumption

It empowers organizations to shift from reactive management to proactive, data-driven decision-making.

As India gears up for a gas-based economy, CGD companies are on the lookout for systems that can handle the increasing growth and complexity.

A real-time digital platform developed in India offers a robust foundation. It enhances visibility, guarantees accuracy, and boosts efficiency throughout the entire lifecycle of CGD projects.

This isn't just about going digital; it's about creating smarter, quicker, and more dependable gas distribution networks for the future. SmartGasNet by Unistal Systems stands out as India's only comprehensive, end-to-end, real-time 'Make in India' Project Management solution for City Gas Distribution Networks -- with Unistal, let's experience a better tomorrow...today!

Press Contact:For media inquiries, please contact:

Sarita Verma

Marketing Manager

8800114822 | marketing@unistal.com

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