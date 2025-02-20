New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): India's presence in global conversations has grown significantly, particularly in the areas of AI governance, countering hybrid threats, and cybersecurity challenges says Maggie Feldman-Piltch, Founder and Managing Director of Unicorn Strategies.

In an ANI exclusive during the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Germany, she said, "India has a unique responsibility and a unique opportunity as the largest democracy on the planet, particularly in the Indo-Pacific," she noted.

India has been actively shaping global security dialogues, particularly in the Indo-Pacific, and has emerged as a leader in digital public infrastructure and ethical AI regulations.

She said, "At a time when tension in the region is really continuing to escalate, particularly kind of increase kinetics and cyber aggression. How India decides to use or not use AI, again, will matter in a new way."

She added, "I don't know that India's challenges are, in a broad sense, particularly unique, because, again, all democracies are wrestling with this, but at a tactical level and a bit at the operational level as well."

Addressing India's strategic positioning amid rising geopolitical tensions and increasing multipolarity, Feldman-Piltch highlighted the complex dynamics between major powers like the US, China, and Russia.

She stated, "I think India is asking those same questions that European nations are asking, and Europe has been asking those questions publicly for decades, right, since the end of World War Two."

Feldman-Piltch pointed out that the Indo-Pacific region presents unique challenges due to its diverse forms of governance, languages, and geographic complexities, which impact defence collaborations and logistical operations.

"And I think that the Indo-Pacific region has more forms of government and more forms of geography, quite honestly, to navigate many more island nations and many more languages across the Indo-Pacific that make just some of the basic logistics of collaboration more complicated. And certainly, we see that in India's Defence Industry," she added. (ANI)

