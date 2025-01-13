New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): India's renewable energy sector has registered growth of 15.84 per cent year-on-year, reaching a total installed capacity of 209.44 GW by December 2024, according to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE).

This growth reflects India's resolute commitment to clean energy and its broader goals under the 'Panchamrit' framework, as laid out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read | India-China Military Standoff: 'Situation Sensitive but Stable, There's Still Degree of Standoff', Says Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Eastern Ladakh.

The renewable energy sector saw a record capacity addition in 2024, with a total of 28.64 GW installed during the year, representing a significant 119.46 per cent increase over the 13.05 GW added in 2023. The total installed capacity surged from 180.80 GW in December 2023 to 209.44 GW by the end of 2024.

The solar and wind sectors played a leading role in this impressive expansion. Solar power accounted for the largest share, contributing 24.54 GW to the total growth, pushing its cumulative installed capacity from 73.32 GW in 2023 to 97.86 GW in 2024, marking a 33.47 per cent increase.

Also Read | Ram Charan's 'Game Changer' HD Print Leaked Online Ahead of Release: Makers File Cyber Crime Complaint Against 45 Individuals for Piracy and Threats.

Wind energy also saw significant progress, with an additional 3.42 GW added in 2024, bringing its total capacity to 48.16 GW, an increase of 7.64 per cent from the previous year.

Other renewable energy sources also contributed to the growth. Bioenergy's installed capacity rose by 4.70 per cent, increasing from 10.84 GW in December 2023 to 11.35 GW in 2024.

Small hydro power projects experienced a modest rise, with capacity growing from 4.99 GW in 2023 to 5.10 GW in 2024, reflecting a 2.20 per cent increase.

Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, emphasized the government's dedication to achieving Prime Minister Modi's target of 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030.

These latest figures underscore India's strong commitment to meeting its climate goals while simultaneously enhancing energy security and contributing to the global transition towards sustainable energy solutions. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)