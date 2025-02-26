Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26 (ANI): India's retail sector witnessed a 5 per cent sales growth in the retail sector from January 2025 compared to the same time period last year, according to the 58th Retail Business Survey of Retailers Association of India (RAI).

The survey, which was released on Wednesday, highlights key trends shaping various retail segments across different regions of the country.

The survey further reveals that West India experienced the highest sales growth at 7 percent, while North and South India each recorded a 5 percent increase. East India showed a growth of only 4 percent, according to the survey data.

In terms of categories, food and grocery registered the highest growth of 13 percent, followed by consumer durables and quick-service restaurant (QSR), each showing growth of 6 percent compared to the January 2024 period last year.

"RAI's survey shows 5 percent retail growth in January, led by food and grocery at 13 per cent. QSR and CDIT grew by 6 percent, indicating a rise in consumer spending in these categories. The Union Budget 2025's income tax exemption limit of Rs 12 lakh provides relief to retailers after last year's slowdown," said RAI CEO Kumar Rajagopalan.

He further added, "Consumer choices, however, vary widely. Retailers must adapt to these shifts, understand evolving preferences, and build the right operating model to stay competitive."

The retail sector in December 2024 registered a sales growth of 5 percent compared to the same festive time period last year.

In December, South India experienced the highest sales growth at 6 percent, while West and North India each recorded a 5 percent increase. The sales growth in East India showed a growth of only 4 percent.

The survey's findings suggest that consumers are willing to spend where they perceive value, and this trend could shape the strategies that retailers adopt as they prepare for the upcoming seasons. (ANI)

