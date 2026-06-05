Business News | India's Seafood Exports Surge 70% over Decade, Outpacing Global Trade Growth, Says Piyush Goyal

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 5 (ANI): India's seafood exports increased by 70 per cent in dollar terms from 2014 to 2025, contrasting sharply with a global international seafood trade expansion of barely 12 to 12.5 per cent during the same period.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, speaking to ANI, stated that the performance underscores domestic resilience amid international challenges.

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"Even in dollar terms, from 2014 to 2025, India's seafood exports increased by 70%, whereas the world international trade on seafood increased by barely 12-12.5%, clearly demonstrating the capabilities of our fishermen, the wonderful work that our stakeholders related to this sector, whether they are processors, whether they are exporters, all of them are doing," Goyal said.

"It encourages us that even in a year of global turmoil, if we could see 14-15% growth, clearly it shows that there's huge potential in this industry," he added.

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Reflecting on the location of the national workshop, Goyal praised the host city and acknowledged the collaboration between different administrative tiers to boost the industry.

"Vizag is a beautiful city, so clean, so vibrant. Always a delight to be here. The government of Chandrababu Naidu is also truly focused on making this a world-class city," Goyal told ANI.

"More importantly, today we had the whole country assemble in Vizag. All people associated with the seafood sector, all the departments of the Government of India, were represented. And I truly see this as a partnership working towards a great prosperity for the seafood sector as a whole, particularly seafood exports," he said.

Earlier, the Commerce Minister addressed the gathering at the National Workshop on Seafood Exports, highlighting the long-term expansion of India's marine export sector, contrasting domestic trade growth against global averages over the last decade. He noted that India's seafood outbound shipments rose substantially from their baseline ten years ago.

"India used to export in the year 2013-14 about USD 5 billion worth of fish, USD 5 billion," Goyal said. "By 31st March, we have exported USD 8.5 billion of marine products. That's 70% growth."

According to data cited by the minister, international trade in the fisheries sector stood at approximately USD 150 billion dollars in 2014 and reached USD 164 billion dollars by 2024, representing a 10 per cent rate of global growth.

Despite a brief worldwide spike to the USD 185-195 billion dollar range during 2022 and 2023, global trade momentum remained modest over the ten years.

"That is the India growth story. That is the potential that all of you bring to the table," Goyal said.

While speaking to the media during a press conference after the National Workshop on Seafood Exports, he noted that trade officials from both nations are currently wrapping up discussions to finalise the early phase of the deal, which aims to secure preferential market access for Indian exporters ahead of regional competitors.

The development follows intensive, consecutive rounds of trade negotiations held in the national capital this week.

"We had excellent discussions from the 2nd to the 4th of this month," Goyal said. "We had a full team of officials from different divisions of trade from the USA in Delhi. I also met with them yesterday, and we are fast-moving towards closing all the open ends, and I think by sometime by the middle of next month or so we should be in a position to execute a very, very vibrant first tranche."

The commerce minister indicated that further high-level engagements will take place in the coming weeks to solidify the remaining components of the initial trade package.

"It is only the first tranche of our bilateral trade agreement, which will give preferential access to India over our competitors," Goyal said. "While we finalise the dates, I expect even a higher level of delegation to be coming to India, probably towards the end of this month." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)