Business News | India's Sovereign AI Startup ProactAI Raises First Institutional Round to Build World-Class Vision Foundation Models

Thoughtweavers

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 18: ProactAI, an Indian sovereign AI startup building next-generation vision foundation models for critical infrastructure, today announced its first institutional funding round led by Le Travenues Technology Ltd, the parent company of travel-tech platform Ixigo. The company has raised ₹7.5 crore to accelerate development of its flagship AI platform and expand enterprise deployments across India and global markets.

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Founded by serial entrepreneur Adarsh Jain (IIT BHU), Piyush Shandilya (IIT Bombay 2008), and Tushar Gupta (NSUT), ProactAI is building India's first vertical vision foundation model focused on person re-identification, object tracking, and real-time intelligence for large-scale physical infrastructure.

Its flagship platform, Bhaskara, transforms existing CCTV networks into agentic intelligence systems capable of tracking movement patterns, identifying persons of interest, and generating actionable insights in real time, without requiring any hardware replacement. The company claims Bhaskara has achieved above 98% person re-identification accuracy, outperforming several commercial benchmarks in the category.

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At a time when critical AI infrastructure globally is dominated by foreign players such as SenseTime, Thales, and IDEMIA, ProactAI is positioning itself as, much needed, India's sovereign alternative in computer vision and security intelligence.

India's growing dependence on foreign AI systems for airports, surveillance, mobility, and public infrastructure has created a strategic opportunity for indigenous AI platforms. Programs such as DigiYatra currently rely on foreign facial recognition technologies, including systems supplied by IDEMIA, one of the world leaders in biometric identity infrastructure. ProactAI aims to change that and Adarsh is sure that day isn't too far. "We are building foundational AI infrastructure in India, for the world," said Adarsh Jain, Co-founder and CEO of ProactAI. "Critical infrastructure across nations cannot permanently depend on non-sovereign intelligence systems. Our vision is to create globally competitive sovereign AI models that combine cutting-edge accuracy with India-scale affordability and deployment agility."

The fresh capital will be deployed toward development of Foundation Model 2.0, expansion of the core AI research and engineering team, and strategic partnerships across defense, transportation, retail, and smart infrastructure ecosystems.

After raising a friends and family seed round in 2025, ProactAI has already been testing these models with selected few paying enterprise customers across retail and defense sectors and has initiated its expansion into GCC markets. Now that the team has tasted success with these clients, they intend to build a USD 100B AI company out of India.

As nations increasingly prioritize sovereign AI capabilities, ProactAI is betting that the next generation of infrastructure intelligence platforms will not just be AI-first, but nation-built.

Media Contact: Adarsh Jain | adarsh@proactai.in | +91 98716 21133

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