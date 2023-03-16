New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI) in partnership with Business France, today held the 5th edition of its flagship event, the Indo-French Business Awards (IFBA) and Grand Prix VIE in the presence of Edouard Philippe, former Prime Minister of France and Mayor, Le Havre as Guest of Honour. The award ceremony brought together more than 150 CEOs and business leaders from the most prominent Indo-French companies in India across varied sectors like aerospace and defence, mobility, energy, consumer goods, agro, luxury at the Residence of France.

The Indo-French Business Awards announced 11 categories for which more than 100 applications were received from across India and France. The maximum number of applications received were for the 'Most Innovative Product/Service of the Year' category, showcasing France's strength in innovation.

Speaking at the event, Edouard Philippe, said, "The political relationship that France and India have built together is truly unique and a source of great pride. For it to continue to thrive in the future, it is also vital to bring our economies closer together. We need French and Indian entrepreneurs who invent, produce, create together. And this is what the members of the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry are doing every day, with the support of Team France Export. I want to thank them, because their Indo-French achievements are not only business success stories but also a key contribution to making the France-India strategic partnership stronger for the future."

Payal S. Kanwar, Director General, Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry said, "The Indo-French Business Awards and Grand Prix VIE are a platform which enables the entire Indo-French business ecosystem to share their most significant projects and accomplishments. It is very interesting to note that most French companies are focussing on innovation and sustainability while doing business in India. I congratulate all winners and nominees for the grand success of this event!"

The winners of the 11 categories were awarded by Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France to India. The awards jury comprised of highly recognized Indo-French business leaders, Embassy of France officials and IFCCI's governing council members.

The event was addressed virtually by Mr Aiman Ezzat, CEO, Capgemini, who was awarded the 'Personality of the Year' for his outstanding contribution to the Indo-French business ecosystem.

The award ceremony also highlighted the VIE programme of the French Trade Commission. VIE is a programme enabling young French and European talents from 18 to 28 years of age to do a 6 - to 24-month assignment in South Asia, working for a company registered in France. Business France organizes a Grand Prix every year to distinguish and reward the best talents posted at French companies on VIE assignments in this region.

France is one of India's largest scientific partners, with over 25 French R&D centres, 15 joint Indo-French research laboratories, and 500 collaborative projects in the country. France has also emerged as India's trusted strategic partner in many key sectors. The recent deal, the biggest in the history of the aviation industry, between Tata Group-owned Air India for the purchase of 250 planes from Airbus, shows the Indo-French business strength which is here stay.

Winners - VIE Awards

- Prix VIE - Talent 2023 - Alice Bonnefoy, VIE at Bassetti India, based in Kolkata and Remi Sarro, VIE at Plastic Omnium in Pune

- Prix VIE - Enterprise 2023 - Ludovic DUMONT, Country Delegate India - MBDA

- Prix VIE - Jury Special - Capucine BROSSIER, VIE at Plastic Omnium

