Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 4: Indus Net Technologies Limited (INT.), is one of the leading full-stack digital service company, is pleased to announce the business acquisition of RankTech Solutions, A provider of enterprise video engagement solutions. This strategic acquisition aligns with INT. commitment to enhancing customer experience for enterprises across various industries.

RankTech Solutions, known for its cutting-edge video-driven platforms, including the world's first mobile video banking solution, brings expertise in industries such as banking, telecom and healthcare. In conjunction with this acquisition, INT. is honored to welcome Anil Kastaur, Managing Director of RankTech Solutions, as an Advisor. His extensive experience will be instrumental in guiding indus Net Technologies strategic direction. This move will enable INT. to integrate advanced AI-driven video engagement solutions into its portfolio, empowering businesses to offer more immersive and interactive customer experiences.

