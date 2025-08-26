PRNewswire

Singapore, August 26: Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP) 2025, a HANNOVER MESSE event, returns to Singapore EXPO from 15 to 17 October 2025. Organised by Constellar in partnership with Deutsche Messe, ITAP 2025 remains Asia-Pacific's leading advanced manufacturing event, bringing together 16,000 professionals from 75 countries and regions, over 350 exhibiting brands, and 10 country pavilions. This year, ITAP welcomes new exhibitors across key sectors, including TATA Consultancy Services and EPLAN Software in Digital Manufacturing; Agile Robots and Voltrium Systems Pte Ltd in Robotics & Factory Automation; and pro-beam GmbH & Co. KGA in Additive Manufacturing.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, August 26, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

* Asia-Pacific's leading advanced manufacturing event adopts Explorer-Adopter-Trailblazer framework to support urgent need for real-world progress amid global trade uncertainty

From Explorer to Adopter and Trailblazer: Supporting All Stages of Transformation

Also Read | Hyundai Motor US Expansion: South Korean Automotive Giant To Invest USD 26 Billion to United States in Next 4 Years Focusing on Steel, Automobiles and Robotics.

ITAP 2025 is set against a backdrop of global trade uncertainty and economic fragmentation, which have intensified the drive across the Asia-Pacific manufacturers' ecosystem to seek real-world progress. According the ITAP Intelligence 2025: Trends, Technologies & Transformation Across APAC -- an industry-wide study commissioned by ITAP and conducted by IDC -- 51% of manufacturers across Asia-Pacific remain in early-stage planning or piloting, especially in AI digitalisation, automation, and digital readiness. The rest (49%) are actively deploying and optimising solutions. This highlights a pressing need for practical roadmaps, scalable solutions and ecosystem support.

In response to the varying innovation readiness of manufacturers, ITAP 2025 adopts a targeted Explorer-Adopter-Trailblazer framework. This structured approach is designed to match content, strategic support, and deliver practical solution offerings to each stage of a manufacturer's digital transformation journey, enabling more tangible and impactful outcomes.

"Transformation is no longer aspirational - it's urgent," said Ms Audrey Leong, Portfolio Director at Constellar. "ITAP 2025 is where decision-makers come to act. We're offering real-world solutions, use cases, and partner networks that help manufacturers move faster and smarter."

* Explorers in early evaluation stages will find practical tools, pilot use cases, find peer-driven insights to guide initial steps to build their foundation.

* Adopters scaling their efforts will benefit from integration roadmaps and technology showcase, designed to accelerate rollout across facilities.

* Trailblazers at the forefront of industrial innovation already deploying Industry 4.0 and 5.0 solutions to extend their competitive advantage by engaging with next-generation solutions and strategic leadership content.

With the regional smart manufacturing market projected to reach USD 754.1 billion by 2030 at a 15.7% CAGR (Fortune Business Insights), and digital transformation advancing at over 31.2% (Grand View Research), ITAP 2025 aims to bridge the gap between innovation and implementation, serving as a catalyst for transformation and enabling progress at every level of manufacturing.

Strategic Leadership at ITF 2025: Where Strategy Meets Scale

Returning as ITAP's anchor forum, the Industrial Transformation Forum (ITF) will convene 200 C-level executives and over 40 speakers to explore key themes including industrial AI, digitalisation, sustainable manufacturing, supply chain resilience, and workforce development.

"At ITF 2025, we are not just discussing transformation, we are enabling leaders to engineer it. This forum is where smart leadership meets executional clarity." said Ms Stephanie Liew, Chief Information Security Officer (APMEA), BAT; and Chairperson of ITF 2025.

From Showcase to Actionable Impact

ITAP 2025 will also unveil curated content that addresses top priorities of manufacturers across sectors, such as operational efficiency, rising costs, and technological integration. The event brings transformation to life with real-world demonstrations across high-impact industries such as aerospace, automotive, semiconductors, precision engineering, and logistics. New featured zones include:

* Additive Manufacturing Learning Journey (co-presented by NAMIC)

* Electromobility Pavilion (co-presented by Singaporean-German Chamber of Industry and Commerce)

* Future of Robotics (co-presented by DEXPO)

* Gateway to Industrial AI (co-presented by Microsoft)

* Future Talent Pavilion

* Industry 5.0 Pavilion (co-presented by River Venture Studio)

* Smart Factory in Action

"Singapore is proud to once again host the Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC 2025, a key platform that brings together the region's brightest minds, boldest innovators, and most forward-looking manufacturers," said Dennis Mark, CEO, Singapore Manufacturing Federation. "As the organiser of the Singapore Pavilion, SMF is committed to championing Industry 5.0 and beyond, strengthening our ecosystem of SMEs and MNCs, and driving meaningful collaboration across borders. This event amplifies Singapore's role as a global node for advanced manufacturing and a launchpad for regional growth."

ITAP 2025 is supported by key industry and government partners, including Singapore's Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), Enterprise Singapore (ESG), JTC Corporation (JTC), SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), alongside regional and global ecosystem leaders.

At ITAP 2024, more than 1,700 business meetings were facilitated. With broader regional participation anticipated for ITAP 2025, the event is set to deepen cross-border collaboration and accelerate industrial growth across Asia Pacific.

To register for ITAP 2025, click here.

* For the latest event updates, follow Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC on LinkedIn and Facebook.

* For media enquiries and interview requests, contact the ITAP 2025 team at itap.marketing@constellar.com.

About Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC - A HANNOVER MESSE Event

Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP) 2025 - a HANNOVER MESSE event is Asia Pacific's leading advanced manufacturing event. Taking place from 15-17 October 2025 at Singapore EXPO, the event is organised by Constellar with international partner Deutsche Messe. ITAP brings together technology providers, manufacturers, and industry leaders to drive transformation across the region. With its focus on Intelligence, Sustainability, and Resilience, ITAP 2025 features curated content, immersive showcases, and year-round engagement for manufacturers at every stage of their journey -- from explorer to adopter to trailblazer. Learn more at www.industrial-transformation.com

About Constellar

Constellar is Asia's preferred partner for convening businesses, curating ideas and creating opportunities for sustainable business growth and global impact. Based in Singapore, we curate and develop influential trade events for key industries, connecting global marketplaces in sectors such as fintech, industrial transformation and ESG. We also manage the Singapore EXPO, Singapore's largest purpose-built venue for Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE).

HANNOVER MESSE - Home of Industrial Pioneers

HANNOVER MESSE is the world's leading trade show for industrial technology. With the lead theme Industrial Transformation, it spotlights all of the latest trends in industry, including Industry 4.0, artificial intelligence, 5G and smart logistics.

About Deutsche Messe AG

Deutsche Messe AG is one of the world's leading trade fair companies. Every year, the company organizes around 150 trade fairs and events in Germany and abroad. Deutsche Messe AG's goal is to bring together people of all nations who, with their solutions and through their collaboration, drive the pace of innovation, sustainability and prosperity. The company's portfolio features such world-class events as (in alphabetical order): DOMOTEX (carpets and other floor coverings), HANNOVER MESSE (industrial technology), INTERSCHUTZ (fire prevention, disaster relief and safety & security) and LIGNA (woodworking and wood processing tools, equipment and machinery). The company also regularly hosts a number of internationally renowned events by third parties, among which are AGRITECHNICA (agricultural machinery), EMO (machine tools), EuroBLECH (metal working) and IAA Transportation (transport, logistics and mobility). Deutsche Messe's portfolio also includes trade fairs in Australia, Canada, China, Italy, Mexico and Turkey.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)