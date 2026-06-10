Business News | Industry Leaders Hail PM Modi's 12-year Tenure, Credit Reforms for Transforming India's Economic Trajectory

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Indian industry body leaders noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the last twelve years, has altered the country's economic trajectory, elevating its position in the international market.

The applause comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi becomes the longest-serving elected Prime Minister for consecutive terms, by completing 4,399 days in office.

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Anant Goenka, President of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), congratulated the Prime Minister on completing this landmark achievement.

"The past twelve years have been characterised by the steady consolidation of India's economic fundamentals. Landmark reforms, enhanced ease of doing business, record infrastructure investments, expanding trade partnerships, stronger financial institutions and the rise of globally competitive manufacturing ecosystems have altered the trajectory of the Indian economy," Goenka said.

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He further noted that the country became a leading economic power and an influential global voice under this administration, stating that the industry stands with the leadership to make the vision of Viksit Bharat a reality before 2047.

Subhrakant Panda, Managing Director of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd, also highlighted the significance of the timeline.

"I'd like to start by congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji on becoming the longest serving elected Prime Minister. This is a very significant milestone. And during his 12 years of dedicated service, the nation has witnessed tremendous growth," Panda said.

Panda stated that the country experienced progressive policies, transformative reforms, and an inclusive governance approach. He added, "His vision for a Viksit Bharat is something which is very significant because India has achieved tremendous growth under his visionary leadership."

Reflecting on the decade, R Mukundan, President of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), observed that strategic initiatives prepared the nation for sustained growth in an evolving global landscape.

"I extend warm congratulations to the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on completing 12 years in office. During this period, focused reforms and strategic initiatives have strengthened India's economic foundation, enhanced its resilience and prepared it for sustained growth in a rapidly evolving global environment," Mukundan said.

"Over the past decade, India has made notable progress across infrastructure development, digital transformation, manufacturing, innovation, sustainability, and the ease of doing business," Mukundan highlighted.

Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General of CII, emphasized that the current business environment benefited from an emphasis on self-reliance and increased investor confidence.

"I convey my heartfelt congratulations to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on the completion of 12 years of transformative leadership. During this period, India has witnessed remarkable progress across multiple fronts, strengthening its position as one of the world's leading economies and emerging as a confident global voice," Banerjee said.

"The country has made significant strides in inclusive economic development, infrastructure expansion, innovation, entrepreneurship, and social development," Banerjee concluded. (ANI)

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