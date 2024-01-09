SRV Media

New Delhi [India], January 9: Infinite Digital Duniya proudly reflects on the resounding success of its revolutionary e-learning platform, launched on October 8, 2023. The platform, with a visionary focus on "Limitless Digital Learning with IQ Test," has quickly transformed itself into a problem solver for students or individuals in the dynamic realm of education, leveraging cutting-edge artificial intelligence. Recognized by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) of the Government of India and Reg. Startup at SGBAU Research and Incubation Foundation - Amravati University, Infinite Digital Duniya aims to make India's skills self-reliant, changing the e-learning environment.

Also Read | OPPO Find X7 Ultra With 'Snapdragon 8 Gen 3' Launched in China: Check Price, Features and Specifications of OPPO’s New Flagship Smartphone.

While talking about the platform's mission, Priya Ganesh Bakde (Burange) the Co-founder of Infinite Digital Duniya expressed "We wanted to witness limitless possibilities with this platform powered by AI. It reflects our commitment to transform the educational landscape from students soaring in academic life to professionals redefining their careers. We aspire to make India's skills self-reliant through personalized career guidance and innovative exam preparation."

The e-learning platform has become a cornerstone in the education industry for its personalized learning approach and AI-powered insights. By analyzing over 10,000 unique personas, including students, undergraduates, and professionals, and more than 50,000 psychometric assessments, IDD offers valuable advice tailored to unique strengths and interests. For parents seeking comprehensive educational resources and guidance for their children it serves as an informative ally that simplifies the decision-making process in education and career planning.

Also Read | Muzaffarpur Shocker: 70-Year-Old Man Found Beheaded at His Residence in Bihar, Probe Launched.

Beyond personalized career guidance, this platform has become a valuable ally as it represents a carefully curated list of top career options, from architects to educators, simplifying the complex process of exploring long-term professions. It is a user-friendly guide with informative insights and details about various careers, making educational and professional journeys exceptional.

Key Features of the Platform:

* Personalized Career Guidance: By leveraging AI, the education platform helps individuals by analyzing their core strengths and weaknesses with IQ tests and psychometric assessments. It later provides them with valuable direction and recommendations for career growth.

* Limitless Exam Preparation: The platform has comprehensive test series for various entrance exams, including All India Level exams, foreign exams, and popular private and government exams. Additionally, users have free access to topic-by-topic question banks, current affairs updates, and daily news.

* Skills Development Courses: Potential individuals can select their desired skill development courses in high-demand fields like computer programming, Google detailing, digital marketing, affiliate marketing, and more. These courses equip individuals with the practical skills, knowledge, and confidence needed to prepare for the digital economy.

* Accessible for All: Recognizing the needs and potential of every student, IDD has developed its AI-powered interface and automated features, ensuring that no one is left behind in the pursuit of learning and growth.

The online learning platform's impact is already evident. With a 98% report satisfaction score and over 25,000 students' career counselled, it is making a significant contribution to empowering individuals and equipping them with the skills needed to succeed in the 21st century.

Infinite Digital Duniya's website launch solidified itself as it takes another step towards redefining the modern educational landscape and employee market. With its focus on personalized learning, AI-driven insights, and skill development, Infinite Digital Duniya is all set to transform the way individuals gain access to education and learn about career opportunities, contributing to a more skilled and self-reliant India.

For more information, please visit: https://www.idd.ind.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)