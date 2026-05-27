Business News | Infinity Group Partners with RAI at North East Summit 2026

PNN

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 27: Infinity Group, a pioneer in sustainable and thematic real estate, underscored its commitment to the North and North-Eastern Indian markets through high-impact participations at one of the region's most prestigious industry events: the Retailers Association of India (RAI) North East Summit 2026. From the "Divinity Mall" concept in Vrindavan to the most exclusive hilltop residential address in Guwahati, Infinity Group is redefining the intersection of lifestyle, faith, and commerce.

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha in Prime Video's 'System' and Other Actresses Who've Played Powerful Female Lawyers in Films and OTT.

At the RAI North East Summit, the spotlight was on the evolving consumer psyche of the region.

A defining moment of the summit was the panel discussion moderated by Aninda Das, Vice President - Marketing, Infinity Group, titled: "The Northeast Consumer on Their Own Terms -- Aspiration, Identity, and What They're Actually Buying." The panel discussed the Northeast consumer through the lens of aspiration and identity, which cuts straight past the outdated cliches national brands often rely on. The current market is sophisticated, culturally distinct, and heavily driven by a desire for premium, tailored experiences.

Also Read | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Dream Wednesday Lottery Result of May 27 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

The panel featured a stellar lineup of industry leaders from Manik Chand Nand Kishore Jewellers, Chandan Retail Pvt. Ltd., and Manju Silk Centre. The discourse delved deep into how the North Eastern consumer balances a strong sense of cultural identity with a burgeoning aspiration for global brands. The speakers and panellists dismantled the myth of a homogeneous Northeastern market, highlighting a highly sophisticated consumer base that rejects one-size-fits-all national marketing.

Discussants emphasised that while global trends such as K-Beauty and premium streetwear heavily influence local tastes, consumers utilise these products to assert their unique cultural identities on their own terms rather than assimilate into mainstream trends. Moving beyond entry-level value items, the conversation shifted to the region's strong appetite for premiumisation in tech, fashion, and advanced skincare. Finally, panellists concluded that brands winning this market are those investing in hyper-localised representation and solving last-mile D2C logistics.

The Northeast is not a monolithic market; it is composed of distinct, unique identities," noted Aninda Das during the session. "Understanding what they are 'actually buying' requires a shift from transactional retail to identity-driven experiences. At Infinity, we apply this same philosophy of 'contextual retail' to our projects."

The Sacred Economy: Introducing India's First 'Divinity Mall'

In a parallel standout session, Aninda Das delivered an insightful presentation titled "The Great Indian Retailer Story" addressing the daily challenges, sales, emotions, and business realities of retailers. Using a compelling, narrative-driven storytelling format woven with themes of Lord Krishna and the sacred land of Vrindavan, he subtly introduced India's first 'One-Stop Divinity Mall', strategically located on the Main Chattikara-Vrindavan Road.

Mr Das highlighted the massive, untapped potential for organised retail in spiritual hubs for heritage brands from across the country, a lucrative market segment currently witnessing immense investment and travel interest from North Eastern patrons alike.

A Vision for Sustainable Growth

Speaking on the participation, Pulak Chamaria, Director, Infinity Group, stated, "Our presence at the RAI Summit 2026 signifies our holistic approach to the North East. We are here to provide the most exclusive retail addresses to the heritage retail brands of the North East for our North India market in Vrindavan, inviting the vibrant retail community of this region to be part of our revolutionary spiritual retail journey in Vrindavan. Aligning with RAI reinforces our mission to empower businesses and homeowners through smart, sustainable, and culturally resonant spaces."

Shaping the Next Chapter of Indian Real Estate

By spearheading core knowledge sessions and cultivating industry-leading partnerships, Infinity Group continues to solidify its reputation as a thought leader. The company's strategic blueprint ensures that, whether it is a high-end commercial space, a luxury hilltop residence, or a spiritual retail hub, every development is tailor-made to match the evolving cultural and economic pulse of the modern Indian consumer.

In the retail sector, Infinity Group is redefining the traditional shopping landscape by blending experiential commerce with cultural identity. Recognising that today's consumers seek connection over mere transactions, the group's curated retail spaces integrate modern amenities with deep-rooted regional heritage. By leveraging data-driven consumer insights and sustainable architectural design, these next-generation retail destinations serve as vibrant community ecosystems. This forward-thinking approach not only maximises footfalls for brand partners but also establishes a new benchmark for immersive, lifestyle-centric retail environments across India.

About Infinity Group

Infinity Group (www.infinityitpark.com) is a premier real estate developer known for its landmark projects in Kolkata's Salt Lake Sector V and beyond. With a portfolio that spans IT parks, premium residential complexes, and innovative retail formats like the Krishna Bhumi Arcade, Infinity continues to lead with a focus on "Green" development and community-centric design.

Through its active involvement in core knowledge sessions and industry-leading partnerships, Infinity Group continues to shape the next chapter of India's retail and real estate journey--from the hills of Guwahati to the holy plains of Braj.

For more information, contact us at

Call: 9051483879Website: www.infinityitpark.comEmail: anindad@infinityitpark.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)