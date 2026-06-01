Business News | Infinity Learn's Hybrid Advantage Drives Strong Performance in JEE Advanced 2026

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], June 1: Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya, India's leading hybrid learning platform, today announced its continued streak of success with remarkable student outcomes in the JEE Advanced 2026 examinations. Excelling across both online and offline learning formats, Infinity Learn has once again showcased the strength of its hybrid learning model in JEE Advanced, one of India's most competitive and sought-after entrance examinations for admission to premier engineering institutions such as the IITs and IIITs.

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Among the top achievers, Infinity Learn's online student Jai Somani secured an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 377. Adding to the institutional glory, Sri Chaitanya Academy Varanasi offline student Shashank Maurya sealed AIR 500, and Sri Chaitanya Academy Bengaluru student Nishank Vyas secured AIR 769. These consistent rankings reflect the strength of a proven ecosystem that combines Sri Chaitanya's four decades of academic excellence with Infinity Learn's technology-driven hybrid learning model, seamlessly integrating online and offline learning experiences.

Commenting on the steady growth trajectory, Sushma Boppana, CEO & Director, Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions & Founder, Infinity Learn, said: "We are immensely proud to see Infinity Learn emerge as a trusted name in education, delivering consistent results and creating meaningful student success stories year after year across both digital and classroom learning environments. The exceptional performance of our learners reflects their deep dedication and the unwavering commitment of our faculty. As a premier educational institution, we remain deeply invested in democratising education, elevating talent to its fullest potential, and strengthening the trust parents place in us. Congratulations to all our students and their families."

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Expanding on this vision of multi-channel educational delivery, Ujjwal Singh, Founding CEO of Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya, added: "At Infinity Learn, outcomes define our ultimate purpose. I am incredibly happy that year after year we continue to strengthen our performance across both our online platform and offline centres, enabling students nationwide to secure opportunities at premier engineering institutions and fulfil their aspirations. Our hybrid model enables students in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities to access the same high-quality, outcome-driven education as those in major metros, proving that excellence is not defined by geography. Our core promise will always remain: Baccha Sekha ki nahi. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to our students and their families for their outstanding success, and to our faculty for their exceptional dedication and commitment to student outcomes."

As Infinity Learn continues to scale its hybrid infrastructure, these results cement its position as one of India's most reliable platforms for admission in top-tier engineering institutes across India.

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