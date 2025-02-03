NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 3: Inflow Technologies, a leading distributor of technology products and solutions, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Ensurity, a renowned provider of innovative cyber security technology. This collaboration appoints Inflow Technologies as Ensurity's value-added distributor for India.

This partnership will leverage Inflow Technologies' extensive channel network and market expertise to bring Ensurity's cutting-edge cyber security solutions to a broader audience. Businesses across India will now have access to enhanced security measures, ensuring seamless protection and empowering them to excel in today's digital era.

At Ensurity we have been solving enterprise human identity security for a decade. AI adoption by enterprises is multi-dimensional applications, workloads, chat bots at scale. We at Ensurity are getting ready for Identity to be central to all these to mitigate against Identity vector cyber-attacks.

We are very excited to partner with Inflow Technologies to help evangelize the solutions in the market with their expertise in channel enablement- Amit Mathur, COO, Ensurity.

Rajesh Kumar, Sr. Vice President of Inflow Technologies, states - "Partnering with Ensurity allows us to offer our customers the latest in cyber security technology. This collaboration aligns with our mission to provide top-notch IT solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses in the region."

Founded in 2005, Inflow Technologies is a leading Value Added Distributor in the ICT distribution services industry focused on niche technologies in Networking, Cyber Security, Unified Communications and Collaboration, AIDC, Surveillance, Server & Storage related Products & Services. Headquartered in Bangalore, Inflow operates across 50+ locations in India & Rest of South Asia (RoSA), enabling resellers to design, deploy and adopt IT Infrastructure solutions to facilitate their customer needs. This initiative, supported by a strong technical team of 150+ certified resources, assists channel partners throughout their sales cycle. Inflow has an annual run-rate revenue of USD 700+ Million.

