New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI/SRV): Infoskies, one of the foremost names in the technology-based product development space, is set to launch one of its most revolutionary innovations, the Muqqabla application. As an answer to big conglomerates dominating e-commerce, Muqqabla is an offer-oriented app that has been specifically designed to promote local businesses, which often owing to their long-standing knowledge of the customers and demographic-specific inventory, provide attractive discounts. Currently, the discount application will be operating in the Bangalore radius while harbouring the ambition to expand the bandwidth over time.

Often the local shops host a series of massive limited-time sales which should the consumers have known, they would choose the walk-in shopping option over paying a premium for the same product online. It is in bridging this information gap between the vendor and buyer that the success of Muqqabla, as a shopping app and a competitor to online commerce, is pegged. Moreover, the nearby app has also the potential to host its own set of mega offers driving massive sales for the local business.

Leading experts in economics have delineated the immense potential of the overall progress of the economy if the growth of the local economy, ergo the local ventures are nurtured. Drawing from this concept, Infoskies has developed the Muqqabla app which carries at its core not only a vendor-centric business model but also a consumer-friendly, offering an optimised ROI-oriented price range.

On this note, highlighting the ambition behind Muqqabla, an enthusiastic, Nitin Chandran CEO and COO of Infoskies shared, "With the Muqqabla we have a simple objective: to provide an alternative way of shopping to the consumers, wherein the consumer can save as well as fulfil their instant shopping craving. While we have begun our operations exclusively in Bangalore, we have set our eyes on reaching vendors across India and globally, so that more and more small businesses can reach the local demographic more effectively without having to pay a premium for the listing on the e-commerce platforms."

In terms of its design, Muqqabla has a user-friendly interface that enables vendors to register their business on the platform free of cost, enabling the enterprise to reach the target audience without breaking the bank. On the other hand, the competitive prices of the platform help the customers to compare the rates across e-commerce platforms, protecting them against predatory prices. Further, addressing a major concern that consumers flag while shopping online, being a nearby app, Muqqabla shows the real-time inventory of the shops, avoiding any mismatch between the placed order and the availability of the product.

Delineating the way forward, Sarath TS, Head of IT, Infoskies spoke about the future of Muqqabla, saying, "In the upcoming days, we will see a variety of features added in Muqqabla which will give a new shopping experience for the users. Our feedback from users will help us build on top of this, it will be an app built by users themselves for shopping in the way that suits them the best and at the best price possible."

It is worth mentioning, that behind the novel approach to shopping in Muqqabla lies the sought-after ability of Infoskies to crunch real-time, complex data which indicates the nitty-gritty of consumer behaviour. The technology-based company hones its first-rate skills in Big Data, Machine Learning, Android, iOS development and Cloud services along with its keen understanding of the consumer's wants to deliver effective products across sectors including the health, financial and e-commerce sectors. Currently, the company, incepted in 2019 with clients across KSA, UAE, India and other regions, offers end-to-end software development and solutions.

