Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 25: Infraprime Logistics Technologies Limited (Infraprime, The Company) is a technology-driven logistics solutions provider, has announced its plans to enter the primary market with an IPO. The company has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus with BSE SME in preparation for the IPO. The company plans to issue 39,66,400 fresh equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each.

As the company moves forward with its IPO plans, the capital raised will be allocated towards security deposits for the finance lease of trucks ("Vehicles") and ancillary equipment ("Trailers"), building up technology Infrastructure for our existing business, meeting working capital requirements and general corporate purposes. This investment will strengthen the company's strategic objectives, enhance its competitive edge, and support long-term expansion.

Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited has been appointed as the Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue, while Mas Services Limited will serve as the Registrar to the Issue.

About Infraprime Logistics Technologies Limited:

Infraprime Logistics Technologies Limited (Infraprime, The Company) is a technology-driven logistics solutions provider focused on heavy-duty transport with a strong emphasis on integrating electric vehicles into logistics operations. Catering to industries such as infrastructure, construction, steel, cement, and mining, the company offers end-to-end transportation solutions to streamline supply chain operations efficiently. Operating on an asset-light model.

