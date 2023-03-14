Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 14 (ANI/PRNewswire): Education is of primary importance and there is great value in an individual's drive for excellence. Science has always been at the forefront of human progress. It is through the dedication and hard work of scientists that the world has made progress in the understanding of fundamental scientific principles leading to remarkable advancements in medicine and technology.

Therefore, Curadev launched a Recognising Excellence campaign in 2021 to identify and acknowledge individuals, teams and institutes that have excelled in the field of science. The Recognising Excellence campaign is a collaborative effort and Curadev is excited to work with partners from across the scientific community.

Under the campaign, Curadev sponsored various science-related events in educational institutions:

- Centre for Cellular And Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP): National Bio Entrepreneurship Competition (NBEC)

- Shiv Nadar University, Noida: Chemistry In-House symposium

- St. Xavier's College Autonomous, Kolkata: Modern Trends in Microbiology

- St. Xavier's College Autonomous, Kolkata: Annual Science Fest: 'SIGMA'

- Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women, Delhi University: Career and Prospects in Biomedical Science

- Miranda House, Delhi University: Science Colloquium competition

- Miranda House, Delhi University: Annual Conclave 'IMPULSE'23'

Curadev invites partners from across the scientific community, including universities, research institutions and scientific associations to help them find and support deserving individuals and organisations to promote the cause of innovation in science.

We are a small molecule drug discovery and development biotech with an exciting portfolio of research programs that have yielded patent protected drug candidates. Founded in 2010, Curadev has created a premier translational research organization known for prescient target selection and high quality, data-driven program execution. Our programs seek to ameliorate disease by translating cutting edge discoveries into new medicines. We have swiftly established our credentials by successfully creating and out-licensing our small molecule patents to major pharmaceutical companies.

To know more about Curadev, visit our website www.curadev.in.

