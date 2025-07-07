InMode India Launches IgniteRF - Dr. Harvinder & Dr. Gurjot Marwah Become First in India to Pioneer RF Aesthetic Technology

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7: InMode India, a leader in medical aesthetic innovation, announces the official launch of IgniteRF, a next-generation radiofrequency (RF) platform designed for skin tightening, body contouring, and tissue rejuvenation with minimal invasiveness and no downtime.

Dr. Harvinder Marwah and Dr. Gurjot Marwah, leading dermatologists, are the first to introduce IgniteRF in Mumbai. The technology is now being offered exclusively at Dr. Marwah's Clinic, Mumbai (www.drmarwah.com), setting a new benchmark in non-surgical dermatology nationwide.

"IgniteRF brings a new level of precision and efficiency to aesthetic medicine. Patients experience visible lift and contour without surgery, pain, or recovery time," said Dr. Gurjot Marwah.

The Technology Behind IgniteRF

IgniteRF builds upon InMode's trusted platforms, including Morpheus8, FaceTite, and BodyTite. The system delivers controlled bipolar RF energy to targeted layers of the skin, stimulating collagen production, tightening tissue, and gradually improving skin texture.

Key clinical benefits include:

* Immediate tissue firming with continued improvement

* Smoother texture and reduced fine lines

* Enhanced elasticity and localised fat contouring

* Needle-free, comfortable treatments with no downtime

IgniteRF is safe for all skin types and effective across various treatment zones, from facial contours to larger areas such as the abdomen, thighs, and arms.

India's Aesthetic Shift Toward Minimally Invasive CareIndia is experiencing a growing demand for aesthetic treatments that deliver results with minimal interruption to daily life. This trend is particularly evident among professionals seeking effective and efficient solutions.

"IgniteRF is built for this new generation of patients. It's safe, swift, and clinically reliable," said Sameer Wadhera, Managing Director of InMode India.

About InMode India

InMode India is the Indian division of InMode Ltd., a global provider of innovative medical technologies for aesthetic and wellness procedures. InMode systems are designed to deliver safe, evidence-backed, and effective outcomes across non-invasive and minimally invasive treatments.

About Dr. Marwah's Clinic

Dr. Marwah's Clinic is a premier dermatology and aesthetics centre in Mumbai with over 36 years of trusted expertise. Led by Dr. Harvinder Marwah and Dr. Gurjot Marwah, the clinic offers advanced, evidence-based treatments in skin health and cosmetic dermatology, combining clinical precision with personalised care. Known for integrating globally recognised technologies with Indian clinical insight, the clinic is a destination for patients seeking safe, effective, and natural-looking results.

