New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Swiss-Indian agri-tech platform company, Innoterra, today announced that it has won the prestigious grant award of USD 6.3 million from the National Horticulture Board (NHB), Government of India.

The grant award letter was presented to Dr Anup Karwa, Director Input Marketplace. The selection process was steered by national agencies and involved several rigorous review rounds with senior authorities from NABARD (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development), APEDA (Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority) and ICAR (Indian Council of Agricultural Research) and took 7 months to complete. The grant is given to Innoterra for a 4-year tenure project to strengthen the banana cultivation supply chains in the Anantapur cluster in Andhra Pradesh, India (AP). During the occasion, Innoterra received high praise for its track record in perishables in India.

Speaking about the award, Dr Anup Karwa said, "We are honored to receive this prestigious grant from the Government of India. This win is a testimony to Innoterra's strong and growing market position in the agri-space in India. The grant gives us a mandate to strengthen various facets of our supply chain from pre-production, post-harvest to logistics & marketing that will benefit many smallholder farmers in the years to come."

The Company's nutrition business comprising of perishables, non-perishables, dairy and cattle feed is a foundation and springboard for the platform business. Launched in April 2022, Innoterra's platform connects the whole agricultural value chain with two powerful digital orchestration marketplaces. The input marketplace provides farmers with access to farm inputs and the output marketplace connects smallholder farmer households with retailers for offtake. Recently, Innoterra crossed the milestone of onboarding 327,300+ farmer households and 12,500+ retailers on its platform.

Innoterra is a Swiss-Indian food and technology platform company transforming the economics of smallholder agriculture and ensuring the supply of healthy food to the world. The company provides high-tech and human-touch services to significantly increase the net income of its farming partners and drive the transition towards more regenerative farming practices.

Its open-architecture platform gives farmers optimal access to input and output marketplaces and systematically enhances their farming and commercial capabilities through advisory and customized learning programs. Innoterra also provides a range of leading-edge software solutions for farm produce aggregators, farmer organizations, distributors, and retailers.

The company employs more than 1300 people and works closely with leading farmer communities and partners. It orchestrates the sale of quality assured traceable farm produce through its widespread sales and distribution network in India, Middle East, and South-East Asia.

