Innovation, Opportunities, and the Future to be Shaped at India Blockchain Horizons 2025

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 19: The "India Blockchain Horizons 2025" conclave, set for 24th February 2025 at the Constitution Club of India, New Delhi, will unite visionaries to redefine the frontiers of blockchain technology in India. Organized by APIARY by Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) and Blockchain for Productivity Forum (BFPF). the conclave aims to catalyze nationwide blockchain adoption, MeitY's National Blockchain Strategy, spotlight cutting-edge innovations, and explore its convergence with AI to transform industries like finance, healthcare, and supply chain.

Also Read | Pakistan Elect To Bowl First vs New Zealand in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Opener.

The conclave will bring together STPI Apiary startups, industry experts, innovators, policymakers, and blockchain investors for discussions on blockchain's potential to revolutionize various sectors in India.

Prominent speakers include Prof. Akhil Damodaran, Dean of IILM; Amit Chandra, Head of Blockchain Practice at EY, Chetan Sharma, COO of STPI Apiary Blockchain; Ajay Tyagi, former SEBI Chairman; and P.K. Singh, TRAI. Additionally, Voruganti Arvind, Global VP of Blockchain at IDS Inc., will also be addressing the conclave.

Also Read | Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Real Madrid vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Match? Here's the Possibility of French Star Featuring in Starting XI.

Dr. Satya Gupta, Chairman of the Blockchain for Productivity Forum, remarked, "Blockchain is more than just technology - it is a productivity multiplier. By showcasing APIARY startups and their innovative journeys, we aim to inspire a new generation of entrepreneurs to harness blockchain's transformative potential both in India and globally."

Chetan Sharma, COO of STPI Apiary, added, "The India Blockchain Horizons Expo and Awards celebrate the spirit of innovation in blockchain. APIARY is where India's blockchain future is being shaped. Through our incubation programs, we provide startups with the necessary tools, mentorship, and a thriving ecosystem to develop world-class blockchain solutions."

One of the highlights will be the unveiling of India's first indigenous Layer 1 blockchain protocol, developed with support from STPI Apiary. Mr. Pramod Borate, co-founder of Masterstroke Technosoft, stated, "With STPI's guidance, we have created a protocol specifically designed to meet India's regulatory and infrastructure needs, redefining decentralized ecosystems."

Another featured startup, Brickschain, aims to launch India's first SME-focused REIT with an ambitious target of Rs25,000 crore in assets under management (AUM) in data centers. CEO Mr. Anil Mundhe credited STPI Apiary's mentorship as pivotal in refining the company's vision for the future.

Voruganti Arvind, Global Vice President of Blockchain at IDS Inc., discussed the launch of NectarNest, describing it as a major milestone for blockchain startups. "This program will accelerate the time-to-market for startups and foster collaboration between global blockchain protocols and Web3 funds. As APIARY's knowledge partner, we are establishing a scalable blueprint for blockchain startups."

The conclave will also feature expert discussions on the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in blockchain technology. An expo showcasing STPI Apiary startups will demonstrate how blockchain can enhance transparency, security, and efficiency in sectors like finance, healthcare, and supply chain management.

Attendees at "India Blockchain Horizons 2025" will have the opportunity to network with over 500 key figures, including policymakers, Fortune 500 industry leaders, and blockchain investors. They will also witness the latest innovations in DeFi, healthcare traceability, and smart contracts from Apiary startups, and be present for the launch of NectarNest, which is expected to pave the way for India's next blockchain unicorns.

The conclave will culminate in a dynamic showcase featuring more than 25 STPI Apiary incubated startups, unveiling cutting-edge blockchain solutions, followed by an awards ceremony recognizing India's most promising blockchain ventures. The signing of strategic MOUs with IDS Inc., the Linux Foundation Decentralized Trust, and the Government Blockchain Association will further promote global best practices, cross-border innovation, and regulatory alignment.

Overall, the conclave is poised to serve as a critical platform for the Indian blockchain industry, driving the widespread adoption of blockchain technology and highlighting its positive impacts across various sectors. Indian blockchain startups will have a unique opportunity to showcase their innovations and establish a strong industry presence.

Event Details:

Date: 24th February 2025 | Venue: Constitution Club of India, New Delhi

Register Now: www.indiablockchainhorizons.com | Hashtag : #BlockchainHorizons2025

"India Blockchain Horizons 2025" is more than an event--it's a movement to position India at the forefront of the global blockchain economy. Join us to shape what's next.

Event Details:

Date: 24th February 2025 | Venue: Constitution Club of India, New Delhi

Register Now: www.indiablockchainhorizons.com | Hashtag : #BlockchainHorizons2025

"India Blockchain Horizons 2025" is more than an event--it's a movement to position India at the forefront of the global blockchain economy. Join us to shape what's next.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)