Malad (Maharashtra) [India], February 25: In a remarkable step aimed at bridging the digital divide, Inorbit Mall Malad, as a part of the brand's larger CSR initiative 'Inorbit Cares' has collaborated with Making The Difference NGO to empower students in BMC schools across Malad and Goregaon with access to technology. Recognizing the critical role of digital literacy in today's world, the initiative has provided two schools with fully equipped computer labs, consisting of 25 computers, benefiting over 390 students.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Mr. Ravi Sibal, GM Operations - Inorbit Mall Malad, along with Mr. Deepak Vishwakarma, President & Founder of Making The Difference NGO, whose unwavering commitment to social impact played a crucial role in bringing this vision to life.

Bridging the Digital Divide

For many students in these BMC schools, this marks their first interaction with a computer, an opportunity that was previously out of reach. With these new digital learning resources, they can now explore technology, learn coding, improve their computer literacy, and gain skills essential for a brighter future.

A teacher from one of the beneficiary schools shared a heartwarming response, saying: "For these children, this is more than a computer lab--it's a bridge to a future they never imagined possible."

A Commitment to Digital Empowerment

The newly inaugurated computer labs are not just about infrastructure but about empowerment. This initiative will be complemented by digital education programs to ensure that students receive structured learning, practical exposure, and guidance from experts.

This collaboration between Inorbit Mall Malad and Making The Difference NGO is a significant step toward equipping young minds with essential digital skills. It reflects a shared vision of creating equal opportunities for all, ensuring that no child is left behind in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

On the inauguration, Ravi Sibal, GM - Operations, Inorbit Mall Malad said, "Through Inorbit Cares, we constantly endeavour to give back to the society and our partnership with Making The Difference is a step in that direction. In a world, which is becoming increasingly digital, it is imperative for children to have access to the tools and knowledge that will prepare them for the future. This collaboration aims to bridge the digital divide, providing the next generation with the skills and confidence they need to thrive in an increasingly technology-driven world."

Looking Ahead

The success of this initiative lays the foundation for future collaborations, with both organizations aiming to expand digital education access to more schools in the coming years. By investing in technology-driven education, they are shaping the next generation of innovators, problem solvers, and leaders.

With every click, every lesson, and every opportunity, these students are now part of a digitally connected world, ready to embrace the future with confidence.

