VMPL

Vashi (Maharashtra) [India], March 5: In a significant step towards bridging the educational gap between private and government school students, Inorbit Mall Vashi, in collaboration with Making The Difference NGO, has successfully established two fully-equipped computer labs in local government schools. Each lab is fitted with 10 computers, modern furniture, and an air-conditioning system, creating a conducive and comfortable learning environment for students who previously had little to no access to digital education.

Also Read | Vishwas Bill 2.0 To Decriminalise Over 100 Provisions, Will Simplify Process for Business, Says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Empowering Students with Digital Literacy

In today's world, digital literacy is no longer a luxury--it is a necessity. While private school students are often exposed to advanced learning tools and technology, many government school students struggle to access basic computer education. This initiative aims to bridge that divide, ensuring that these children are equipped with essential digital skills to keep up with the evolving education system and future career opportunities.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 06 March 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

"For many of these students, this is their first time using a computer. Learning how to operate a system, access educational resources, and explore the internet will significantly shape their future," said Mr. Deepak Vishwakarma, President & Founder of Making The Difference NGO.

A Step Towards Mainstream Education

The newly established computer labs will provide students with structured digital education programs, enabling them to learn:

- Basic computer operations- Internet usage for research and learning- Digital creativity through graphic design and presentations- Coding and problem-solving skills

With these skills, government school students will no longer be left behind but instead be empowered to compete on equal footing with their private school peers.

Corporate Social Responsibility in Action

The initiative was made possible through Inorbit Mall Vashi's strong commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR), demonstrating how businesses can play a vital role in transforming lives through education and technology.

"We believe that technology should be accessible to all, regardless of their background. By setting up these labs, we are ensuring that government school children also get a fair chance to learn, grow, and succeed in the digital age," said Dhiraj Vyas Mall Head from Inorbit Mall Vashi.

Shaping the Future, One Student at a Time

This collaboration marks a major milestone in advancing digital education for underprivileged children. By providing them with the right tools and opportunities, this initiative is setting the foundation for a brighter, more inclusive future where every child has the chance to excel in the digital world.

As more schools express interest in adopting similar models, Inorbit Mall Vashi and Making The Difference NGO hope to expand this initiative further, reaching more students and transforming more lives through digital empowerment.

#DigitalEducation #BridgingTheGap #EducationForAll #EqualLearning #FutureReady #InorbitForEducation #MakingTheDifference #TechForAll #EmpoweringStudents #SmartSchoolInitiative #NerulSchool #VashiEducation #MaharashtraSchools #NaviMumbaiEducation #CSRImpact #NGOInitiative #EducationMatters #CorporateSocialResponsibility

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)