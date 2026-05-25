Business News | INR 3 Crore Funding Grabbed by Galgotias University Student-Led Startup Cybergenix Security Pvt Ltd

NewsVoir

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 25: Two students from Galgotias University have secured an investment of INR 3 crore for their Artificial Intelligence and cybersecurity startup, Cybergenix Security Pvt Ltd, adding to the growing momentum around student-led technology ventures emerging from the university ecosystem.

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The startup has been founded by Divyansh Kumar Mishra from the Class of 2026, currently pursuing a Diploma in Computer Science Engineering, and Prakhar Kumar Singh from the Class of 2029, currently pursuing B.Tech Computer Science Engineering with specialisation in Cyber Security and Digital Forensics.

The investment follows the successful completion of the startup's due diligence process, with the Share Subscription Agreement currently under execution.

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Speaking about the vision behind Cybergenix, Divyansh Kumar Mishra said, "Working across Artificial Intelligence, cybersecurity, automation, and intelligent digital systems, Cybergenix is developing a context-driven AI ecosystem designed to address limitations increasingly visible across current AI infrastructure. While AI adoption has accelerated rapidly, many existing systems continue to operate as fragmented tools with limited contextual understanding, weak personalization, and inadequate integration between intelligence, automation, and security systems."

Highlighting the technology architecture being developed at Cybergenix, Prakhar Kumar Singh said, "We are building an integrated architecture combining large language models, self-learning engines, automation frameworks, cybersecurity systems, and digital twin technology to create adaptive and behaviour-aware AI infrastructure capable of understanding workflows, user intent, and operational environments in real time."

Among the technologies under development is a system-level AI assistant capable of interacting with applications, files, workflows, and operating environments through contextual intelligence and voice interaction. The startup is also developing digital twin systems capable of creating intelligent virtual representations of users for workflow execution, meetings, task management, and decision support. Additional capabilities include self-learning behavioural adaptation, emotion-aware interaction, cross-platform automation, voice and vision interfaces, and cybersecurity-first deployment infrastructure.

The startup has also received support through IIT Ropar's iHub AWaDH, IIT Ropar under North Sprint Edition at Galgotias Ideathon 2025 and has been recognised through platforms including Smart India Hackathon, Eureka and multiple technology and innovation communities.

Commenting on the investment, angel investor Mr. Adil Jamal said, "A lot of young founders today are building applications on top of existing AI systems. What interested us here was that Divyansh and Prakhar were thinking much deeper about infrastructure, behaviour, automation, security, and how these systems interact in real environments. They are attempting something technically demanding and they have shown unusual persistence and clarity for founders at this stage."

Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University, said, "Student-led ventures are beginning to emerge from a much larger innovation and technology ecosystem taking shape across the university. Student teams from Galgotias University have recently been selected to represent India at the Global EDVentures Startup Competition in Hong Kong, students from the university have developed live applications on Apple iOS, and several students have gained recognition through global technology and innovation platforms. The ability of students at such an early stage to attract a funding commitment of this scale also points to the growing seriousness with which young founders are approaching technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

Students today are getting exposure to startup building, product development, Artificial Intelligence, app ecosystems, and interdisciplinary collaboration much earlier. Access to advanced infrastructure such as the NVIDIA DGX H200 high performance computing ecosystem is also enabling students to work on AI systems and computational problems that require serious computing capability. Over time, these environments begin creating the confidence to attempt ambitious ideas and build beyond classroom assignments."

The founders say their long-term vision is to build an integrated AI ecosystem combining Artificial Intelligence, cybersecurity, automation, and digital identity into a single intelligent platform capable of delivering highly personalised and autonomous interaction systems.

Across the Galgotias University campus, students are increasingly building products, experimenting with emerging technologies, engaging with investors, and developing deployable systems alongside their academic programmes. Startups like Cybergenix reflect how the university's innovation, incubation, and high-performance technology ecosystem is beginning to translate into real ventures, products, and funding outcomes.

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