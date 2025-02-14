VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 14: Insomniacs, a pioneer in AI-driven real estate marketing and technology, is once again setting the standard for industry transformation. As part of its ambitious 2025 AI roadmap, the company has launched ACX Convo AI, the first of four groundbreaking AI-powered solutions. Designed to disrupt pre-sales operations, ACX Convo AI is set to redefine how real estate developers engage with potential buyers, eliminating inefficiencies and optimizing lead conversions like never before.

Also Read | Why is WPL 2025 Live Streaming Online Not Available on JioCinema?.

The real estate sector has long struggled with unpredictability in pre-sales, from hiring and retaining manpower to managing inconsistent lead engagement. Delays in responding to inquiries, reliance on large teams, and the lack of streamlined communication have resulted in lost revenue opportunities for developers. Insomniacs anticipates that in just six months, ACX Convo AI will drastically reduce these challenges, bringing a level of automation and intelligence that ensures seamless, real-time interactions with prospective buyers.

Leveraging cutting-edge AI and workflow automation, ACX Convo AI enables real estate developers to connect with leads within 60 seconds of inquiry, whether inbound or outbound. This not only improves response times but also ensures highly professional and data-driven conversations. The AI is capable of handling every aspect of pre-sales interactions, from providing project details to addressing customer queries with precision. Additionally, its built-in workflow automation facilitates instant sharing of brochures, pricing, and other essential documents, transforming the first-touch conversation into a seamless and efficient process.

Also Read | Pakistan Rattled and Worried by Terror Reference in Joint Statement Following Bilateral Meeting Between PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, Increasing India-US Defence Ties (Watch Video).

Govind Rai, Co-Founder of Insomniacs, highlights the company's vision, stating, "For seven and a half years, Insomniacs has been dedicated to leveraging technology to create a seamless experience for both real estate developers and customers. As a digital marketing company, we witnessed a recurring problem of delays. Often, it would take one to two days to respond, by which time the customer's interest had already waned. ACX Convo AI directly addresses this issue, ensuring that every lead is engaged in real time."

One of ACX Convo AI's biggest differentiators is its ability to handle inbound calls at any hour, making it a game-changer for NRI clients and late-night inquiries. While outbound calls are compliant with TRAI regulations, inbound conversations can happen instantly, providing customers with on-the-spot assistance and eliminating the frustration of waiting. Furthermore, ACX Convo AI significantly cuts operational costs, reducing pre-sales expenditures by 30-35%.

This launch marks the first phase of Insomniacs' larger AI-powered transformation under its Absolute CX vision. With a mission to reduce customer acquisition costs and enhance

engagement, ACX Convo AI is just the beginning. The company is set to introduce three more AI-driven solutions this year, further cementing its leadership in real estate technology world

With their 50 clients already migrating to this AI-driven pre-sales ecosystem, the initial response has been overwhelmingly positive. Insomniacs is confident that within six months ACX Convo AI will revolutionize pre-sales forever, shaping the future of real estate engagement and efficiency.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)