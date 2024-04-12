PNN

New Delhi [India], April 12: In the fantastic embroidery of India's different stages, there exists a supreme body of people who have scaled the pinnacles of progress as well as charted the ways for others to follow.

The debut edition of the Inspiring India Booklet 2024 fills in as recognition for these illuminating presences, displaying their unprecedented escapades, enduring assurance, and significant effect on society. From the realm of diversion to a business venture, from sports to education, every character exemplifies the soul of flexibility and development, enclosing the ethos of a developing country.

Inspiring India 2024's prominent name - Nita Ambani, leads philanthropy (Reliance Foundation), owns the most successful IPL team (Mumbai Indians), launched the Indian Super League and became the first Indian woman on the International Olympic Committee. She is known for leading in every sphere and contributing to the growth of the community.

Among the stars like Akshay Kumar, and Hrithik Roshan, whose magnificence sparkles brilliantly, are people whose work has catalyzed all-encompassing changes in the public eye. The booklet features one of the renowned culinary experts, Chef Krishna Khetle, who is a passionate chef driven by creativity and flavor exploration, constantly pushing culinary boundaries. With a background rooted in traditional techniques and a flair for innovation, Chef KK crafts unforgettable dishes and concepts that tantalize the senses. My dedication to sourcing the finest ingredients ensures every creation is a culinary masterpiece, delighting diners worldwide.

Taking the lead in the world of marketing and branding, Sanju P, a veteran in brand management and marketing, boasts 24 years of experience crafting over 100+ successful brands globally. His expertise spans traditional and digital realms, serving major clients and prestigious agencies. Founder of Whitespace Brand Consulting, his strategic prowess drives brand transformations and revenue growth, earning him accolades including a spot among 'Entrepreneur Stories' 100 influential figures.

Just like the world of marketing, the 'Supply Chain Sherpa', Sandeep Chatterjee shines in the booklet for productivity and critical preparation. His visionary authority and innovative approach push associations towards practical development and achievement.

The Booklet also features rising stars of India like Shubhman Gill, the young cricketer, who addresses the future fate of Indian cricket with his outstanding acumen and confidence. Following up, Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of Serum Institute of India, has had a significant impact on the worldwide battle against Coronavirus by leading immunization creation and dissemination endeavors. Adar's contribution is unmatched, especially in battling the pandemic.

Well, Shubhman Gill isn't the only one leading in sports. The Booklet mentions Ravi Kumar Dahiya, the Olympic wrestler, who has made the country proud of his remarkable accomplishments and unparalleled assurance on the wrestling mat. Also, Avani Lekhara, the Paralympic shooter, who made history and broke stereotypes is a part of the Inspiring India 2024. She conquered obstacles to turn into an image of flexibility and win.

Lastly, in the sports category, the Booklet highlights legend Saina Nehwal, who has brought excellence to the country with her various awards and accomplishments on the worldwide stage. Her devotion to the game and obligation to victory motivates hopeful competitors the nation over.

One can't let go of the accomplishments in the health sector without mentioning Dr. Harshita Umesh, a doctor at Victoria Hospital, Bangalore, and the founder of Vaada. She also serves as a Youth Policy Champion for SRHR with the Youth Ke Bol Coalition at UNICEF India. She is a research enthusiast, and a certified public health and disaster medicine trainer advocating for mental health, sexual and reproductive health rights, climate change, and human rights.

Additionally, government healthcare coverage plans have reshaped the scene of medical services. This initiative has been possible because of Dr. Prashant Kshetre, VP of Government Business at MDIndia Health Insurance TPA. He has tirelessly served as a beacon of hope for countless patients, offering not just medical treatment but also empathy and understanding in their most vulnerable moments, leading to transforming the healthcare industry.

He has spearheaded the implementation of numerous government health insurance and assurance schemes, including Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and various state-specific healthcare projects prioritizing healthcare delivery to the grassroots level of transparency and accountability.

Since Mental Health contributes to overall physical health, Harleen Bagga is enhancing the well-being of individuals in her capacities as a psychotherapist, writer, and corporate wellness mentor. As the founder of "Soul Therapy," she aims to forge partnerships with corporations and academic institutions to promote mental and emotional health within their environments, thereby equipping the forthcoming generation with the resilience to face life's various obstacles with readiness.

Education forms the foundation for any success story, and everyone deserves to be educated. With this aim, Anand Kumar, the head of Super 30, has revolutionized the field of training by giving free instruction to oppressed students in preparation for IIT-JEE examinations. His impactful results make him truly deserve to be a part of this Booklet. In the education industry, Sudarshan Sabat, CEO and Founder of Indian Trainers Academy, is a renowned mind trainer who has inspired Lakhs of people with his mind power techniques. He offers a wide range of programs, including life coaching and business and professional growth training. He has received over 50+ national and international awards and has authored 13 books and articles in world-class training magazines.

The last on the educator list is Ranjana Rajora Sharma, a smiling personality and Administrator in Educational Institutes by profession. With expertise of more than a decade in her domain, she's presently working with the Darshan Education Foundation, running chains of 23 schools in India and abroad.

The overall improvement of the organization with cost optimization, strategic planning, and implementation of policies is what she works towards. Recognized as a creative and blue-sky thinker in her working group, she has worked on 21+ books for grades K-12 as one of the Illustrators Team.

Ranjana is also an awardee at various National and International platforms. She has been featured in prestigious Outlook, Fortune, and Forbes Magazines. She has also been the cover girl of Perfect Women in October 2023 and believes that every individual is perfect in his way.

Known as the "King Of Medicines," Dr. Basant Goel's Medicos is serving the Government as well as Private Institutions in Delhi & NCR. Dr. Basant Goel is the Chief of Goel Medicos & Director of ANT Pharmaceuticals Private Limited, Sparshmart Pharmaceuticals Private Limited, and Elastage Pharmaceuticals Private Limited. Dr. Goel has a doctorate in Pharmacy from American Cast Coast University, U.S.A. He has received more than 100 awards for his social work from India and across the world. Further, he's also a part of more than 100 NGOs & more than 100 Gaushalaas.

In the medical field, Dr. Anjali Prakash Dalwadi, is a BHMS Degree graduate. From Mumbai, where she's currently a resident medical officer in Bandra West, working in Asia's largest pain management clinic, she's also a motivational healthcare speaker and a mental health professional. Dr. Anjali is very active on podcasts and panel discussions in medicine. She is a member of We Care and also a member of the Leo Group.

Further, Amrita Dalal, the talented artist behind Life & Emotions, is a master at capturing life's cherished moments. With skills in Fine Arts, Fashion Design, Makeup, and Human Resources, she creates stunning 3D life-casting impressions. Each piece reflects a personalized charm, making her studio a haven for clients of all ages.

The philanthropic undertakings of Kumar Mangalam, and Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways in the Government of India resound profoundly, cultivating positive cultural changes and bolstering networks. Dr. Manmohan Singh, the ex-PM, epitomizes leadership and administration.

Adding to the list of renowned personalities, the splendor of celebrities like Dia Mirza, Manish Malhotra, Kiran Bedi, Uday Shankar, Govinda, Kamal Hassan, Aamir Khan, Ekta Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Raveena Tandon, shine splendidly, motivating ages with their creativity and magnetism.

The list doesn't end here. Sharmila Tagore, Ravi Kishan, and Vidya Balan along with Shikhar Dhawan who has set up a strong foundation for himself as a powerful Southpaw of Indian Cricket, is a part of the Booklet.

Sanjiv Mehta, the former managing director and chairman of Hindustan Unilever Limited, works on strengthening the community. On the other hand, Mrs. Harshala Yogesh Tamboli is a true powerhouse! She's the President of Raigad Ladies Wing (IVF) and the Vice President of Raigad Ladies Wing (Vaishya Vani). She's also an accomplished entrepreneur, philanthropist, actor, and model. With her numerous achievements, she's making a positive impact in multiple fields.

From medical services to wellness, from education to business, every profile in the Inspiring India Booklet addresses a beacon of hope and an impetus for change. As we praise their remarkable achievements, let us draw motivation from their versatility and assurance to make a more promising, more comprehensive future for all.

