Business News | Instabiz Filings Offers Comprehensive Startup Business Setup Package for Entrepreneurs Across India

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16: Instabiz Filings, a leading India-based business consulting and compliance platform, has announced the launch of its newly enhanced Business Startup Setup Package, aimed at helping entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs, and foreign nationals establish and manage businesses in India with ease.

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The newly launched service is designed as a complete end-to-end startup enablement solution that simplifies company incorporation, registrations, taxation, compliance management, and ongoing advisory support through a fully digital platform. The launch aligns with India's rapidly growing startup ecosystem and increasing demand for affordable, technology-driven compliance services.

The Business Startup Setup Package offers entrepreneurs access to a broad range of services including:

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- Private Limited Company Registration

- LLP Registration

- One Person Company (OPC) Registration

- GST Registration

- MSME/Udyam Registration

- Import Export Code (IEC)

- Trademark Registration

- ROC & MCA Compliance

- Tax & Accounting Support

- Startup Advisory & Consultation

- FEMA & RBI Compliance Assistance

- Annual Filing & Secretarial Services

The company stated that the package has been specially designed for first-time founders, growing startups, professionals, and international investors looking to enter the Indian market while avoiding the complexity of multiple vendors intermediaries and fragmented compliance processes.

According to the company, the new solution leverages technology-driven workflows, expert consultation, smart dashboards, secure document management, and automated compliance reminders to help businesses remain compliant while focusing on growth.

"Starting a business in India involves multiple registrations, approvals, and recurring compliance obligations. Our objective is to make the entire process transparent, affordable, and accessible for every entrepreneur," says Jeneesh Babaria the CEO of Instabiz Filings. "With our newly launched startup package, entrepreneurs can now get complete business setup assistance under one roof through a seamless online experience."

The platform provides entrepreneurs with access to a personalized smart dashboard that enables users to track service requests, upload documents securely, receive due-date reminders, monitor compliance status, and communicate with experts digitally.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Instabiz Filings operates as a digital-first business consulting and compliance services company helping startups and businesses across India. The company focuses on simplifying regulatory and legal processes through automation, standardization, expert support, and transparent pricing models.

The newly launched Business Startup Setup Package is now available for entrepreneurs, professionals, startups, SMEs, and foreign business owners planning to establish operations in India.

For more information on the setup process and costs of a private limited company you can click and visit the detailed blog here: Pvt Ltd Company Guide - Setup Process & Costs

About Instabiz Filings

Instabiz Filings is a business consulting, legal compliance, taxation, and company registration platform headquartered in Mumbai, India. The company provides startup incorporation services, compliance management, licensing, taxation, trademark registration, ROC filings, FEMA compliance, and advisory solutions for entrepreneurs and businesses across India. The platform combines technology-enabled processes with expert professional support to simplify business management and regulatory compliance.

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