Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 24 (ANI/PRNewswire): Analytics is getting more prevalent and the necessities of organization will constantly change. INT. (Indus Net Technologies) has dynamic goals to align INT. V.3.0 on a growth path. One of the key objectives is to step into Analytics/BI, ML/AI as a service domain.

Data Science prioritizes vivid analytics, which provides a summary of past and present data to display what has happened or what is presently happening. It also focuses on predictive analytics, which uses data mining, modeling, and machine learning to determine the probability of future outcomes.

Artificial intelligence and Machine Learning play an extremely important role in automation.

"Though we have used some technologies on-and-off in different projects, it was important to create a centre of excellence (CoE) for this very important vertical," informs Abhishek Rungta, Founder & CEO, INT.

New technologies, reasonable demands, augmented user skills are driving a new motivation on the role of the analytics centre of excellence (CoE). "On Feb 1, 2021, we initiated a special CoE on Analytics/BI, ML/AI," he added.

With the help of predictive analytics, now it's possible to provide personalized health care services to individual patients and enhance education. Under the category of banking and finance, it assesses credit risk involved in lending finances to individuals and improves the supply strategies and product quality in the manufacturing sector. Moreover, it helps to optimize functions, enhance employee productivity and minimize risks in the business operations.

"With analytics as one of our emerging segments, INT. would be focussing more on solving business problems rather than building complex Data Science models. Our objective would be to assist business organizations to achieve their goals through data-driven culture," explains CA Dipak Singh, Data Scientist, Head of Analytics, INT.

"We expect over time the scope and size of the team to grow rapidly. This team is to be one of the fastest-growing business teams within INT.," mentioned Rungta. "We have created a dedicated team with members who come with a lot of experience in data science and deep domain knowledge. Some of our pilot projects on Banking & Finance, Hotel & Restaurant, Career Discovery, E-Commerce, and HR- IT & MNC are in process."

"Our key clients are expected to come from our key domain of BFSI, Life Sciences, and Retail. We will also be developing tools/IP/products at the confluence of technology, marketing, and analytics within the next few years," he concluded.

